Veterans Day Salute: FCA Foundation Awards $500,000 in Support of U.S. Veterans, Service Members and Their Families

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, has awarded $500,000 in grants to provide U.S. veterans, service members, and their families with support services and workforce development training.

"We are forever grateful for the contributions these courageous men and women have made and continue to make on our nation's behalf," said Shane Karr, Head of External Affairs, FCA – North America and President, FCA Foundation. "And this Veterans Day, we are equally proud to join with several well-established and knowledgeable organizations in providing opportunities that recognize their service, as well as the sacrifices of their families."

FCA Foundation Grant Recipients

$50,000: The Forgotten Harvest Workforce Development Program helps veterans in Metro Detroit overcome barriers to employment by preparing them for careers in the food industry. Veterans will learn and gain certifications in food safety and handling, culinary processing, distribution, logistics and basic farming agriculture. This is the second consecutive year the FCA Foundation has supported this program.

$50,000: Veterans Matter partners with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help get homeless veterans off the streets and into permanent housing. The grant will support the organization's ongoing work in Detroit/Southeast Michigan and Toledo/Northwest Ohio, and will support the launch of the program in the Rockford/ Belvidere, Illinois, area.



$75,000: Funding will assist Soldiers' Angels in the delivery of necessities (food and hygiene products) to low-income veterans and their families in Detroit through its Veteran Hunger Relief and Veteran Hospital Support programs. The grant will also assist Soldiers' Angels in providing basic household items to chronically homeless veterans.

$75,000: Wounded Warrior Project's Project Odyssey mental health program helps veterans work through challenges related to combat stress and improve veteran mental health and outlook during 3-5 day outdoor, rehabilitative retreats that encourage a connection with nature, their peers, Project Odyssey staff, and counselors. Following the Project Odyssey experience, warriors are engaged in a 90-day follow-up to strengthen skills learned in the program.

$250,000: Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) supports the TAPS Survivor Care Team, which serves as the front line resource for all military survivors, connecting surviving loved ones with resources and care. The FCA Foundation grant will help fund general operating expenses including training and continuing education for the TAPS Survivor Care Team.



Additional FCA Foundation Support

Earlier this year, the FCA Foundation provided grants to support several other veterans/military initiatives: Detroit Symphony Orchestra (discount tickets), Team Rubicon (disaster relief) and Family Service Association of Howard County, Indiana (housing/services for homeless veterans), bringing the Foundation's support for veterans, service members and their families to more than $800,000.



Also Worth Noting

FCA US, which is the sole funder of the FCA Foundation, employs nearly 5,500 veterans and service members. Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor named FCA US a recipient of the 2018 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration (gold) Award, which recognizes job creators for their leadership in recruiting, employing and retaining America's veterans.

About the FCA Foundation

The FCA Foundation is the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. The FCA Foundation invests in U.S. charitable organizations and initiatives that help empower people, build strong, resilient communities and generate meaningful and measurable societal impacts. In support of these objectives, the FCA Foundation focuses on the following foundational pillars: youth development, education, support for veterans and their families, and community service.



