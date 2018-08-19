Veterans Discover Peer Support in Group Cycling Class

Activities like biking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"We met veterans from different backgrounds of life," Mauricio said, "but all with the same mission. That is, to live and recover after our service in the military."

For many veterans, it can be difficult knowing how to overcome challenges and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to experience veteran peer support.

"I learned a lot and met other warriors who are interested in cycling," said Navy veteran Meilin Matos. "I'm planning future cycling meetups where we can practice what we've learned."

WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"Besides the great biking information and being able to meet others in the veteran community, I learned more about the programs and services Wounded Warrior Project offers to veterans like me," said Army veteran Anthony Graves.

"I felt comfortable with my new biking family," Meilin said. "Wounded Warrior Project connects me with others who share similar backgrounds and interests."

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

About Wounded Warrior Project



Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

