Veterans Eat Free at Paisano's

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a gesture of our thanks, Paisano's Pizza is offering a FREE Large 1-Topping Pizza to our veterans and active duty military at all of their 40 locations on Monday, November 11th, 2019. Veterans and Active Duty Military simply show proof of military service: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Veterans Organization Card, or wearing uniform.

"We are honored to be able to thank our veterans and current military. It's the least we can do for those who protect our country and preserve our freedom." – Fouad Qreitem, CEO, Capital Restaurant Group.

Visit www.paisanospizza.com for locations and hours.

* Available for dine-in and carryout only. NOT available for online ordering.

About Paisano's Pizza

Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, Capital Restaurant Group operates 40 Paisano's Pizza locations in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC. Founded in 1998 and deeply rooted in local communities, they are committed to giving back to those whom they owe their success.

