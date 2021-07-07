Veterans Guardian Announces Lead Sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity NC Sandhills Veteran Home Build

PINEHURST, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting announced on July 7th, they are the lead sponsor of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills 2021-2022 Veterans home build. Veterans Guardian has agreed to match every donation made to the veterans build up to $35,000. The chance to double the value of a donation will not only kick start the building process but encourage the surrounding veteran community to support a great cause.

Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

"Veterans Guardian is honored to sponsor the 2021-2022 veterans home build," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO, and Founder of Veterans Guardian, "We pride ourselves on giving back to the community that has fostered our growth. Sponsoring the veterans build not only allows us to give back but improve a fellow veteran's life."

The 2021-2022 Veterans build homeowner, Jessica Anderson, embodies Veterans Guardian's core values of being passionate, positive, proficient, productive, and principled. Jessica is passionate about raising her children and has been positive and proficient throughout the homeowner-in-progress journey by paying off all her debt and raising her credit score by over 100 points. She has been productive and principled in working with Habitat to start her new home, as well as this exciting chapter in her life.

Habitat for Humanity has been helping struggling homeowners back on a successful path by financially assisting and educating them. Habitat helps the homeowner purchase a home with a guaranteed affordable mortgage. The homeowner has to complete 300 hours of sweat equity and take financial and home management classes to ensure their success. To be a homeowner-in-progress through Habitat for Humanity is hard work and is a hand-up in life, not a hand-out.

Veterans Guardian is a pre-filing consulting firm that has been helping veterans achieve the disability they are eligible for since 2017. Over four years, Veterans Guardian has assisted over 30,000 veterans with a 90% success rate. Their staff of over 150 veterans and veteran spouses guide clients through the VA disability claims process.

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

Related Links

vetsguardian.com

