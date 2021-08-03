Veterans Guardian Announces Sponsorship of Camp Resilient

PINEHURST, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting today announced a Champion Founding Sponsorship with Camp Resilient. With the $20,000 donation, Camp Resilient will be one step closer to actualizing its goal of creating a 100-acre camp.

"Camp Resilient is an up and coming organization that we're excited to support," said Scott Greenblatt, Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Their unique and interesting approach to treating veterans with therapeutic experiences is what drew my attention."

Camp Resilient is a non-profit organization that provides service members, veterans, and their families with trauma-sensitive holistic therapeutic experiences in the natural settings of forests, gardens, and equestrian facilities. Some of Camp Resilient's core programs include; Walk and Talk Therapy, Equine Assisted Therapy, Sexual Assault Therapy, and Forest Therapy. Through these programs, service members, veterans, and family members can heal stress and trauma created from military service.

https://campresilientnc.org/

Camp Resilient aims to create its base of operation on a 100-acre site that will contain, pastures, mountain bike paths, a garden, fire pit, ADA paths, and a meditation area. They estimate by the time they are fully operational, 6,000 - 10,000 clients will be assisted per year. Through its board of Directors, Advisors, Ambassadors, Service Team Members, and Practitioners, Camp Resilient is well on its way to success.

"Serving in the military not only affects the soldier but the family as well," said William Taylor, Chief Operations Officer of Veterans Guardian. "We are proud to support Camp Resilient in their efforts to help service members, veterans, and family members reconnect through nature."

Veterans Guardian is an evidence-based medical claims consulting firm helping veterans win the VA benefits they deserve. Founded in 2017 by Army Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Scott Greenblatt, the company has hired more than 150 Veterans, Spouses of Veterans, and active-duty Military Spouses. These team members are former VA employees, medical professionals, and military leaders with valuable experience, knowledge, and a shared sense of mission. Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

