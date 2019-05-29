Veterans Suffering From PTSD To Receive Free Weighted Blankets

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With June being PTSD Awareness Month, the Magic Weighted Blanket is pleased to announce a partnership with the Friends of Ward 8, a non-profit organization that supports the veterans at the Northampton VA Medical Center in Leeds, Massachusetts. Ward 8 welcomes veterans from all over the United States who suffer from combat PTSD and initially go through a six week program to experience different approaches to coping with PTSD. Up to 27 veterans participate in each six week program. A Magic Weighted Blanket will be given to each veteran entering the program.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. This was the case for returning Iraq war veteran Jake E, who said, "I have struggled with PTSD since my Iraq deployment ended, which was a decade ago. What a difference the blanket makes! The Magic Blanket has helped me with my nightmares and the time it takes me to both fall asleep and stay asleep."

Prior to partnering with the Friends of Ward 8, Mr. Zivalich has donated hundreds of weighted blankets to veterans struggling with PTSD. According to Mr. Zivalich, "I frequently hear from vets who tell me how much their Magic Weighted Blanket has helped them deal with painful flashbacks and troubled sleep. Through our partnership with Friends of Ward 8, we are thrilled to now have a more formal role in the treatment process that will help vets transition back to healthy civilian life."

"What we are hearing from the vets using the Magic Blanket is that they provide a feeling of security and calm. We've seen these blankets make a noticeable difference in the veterans' lives, including helping with anxiety and sleep. They are contributing to the overall effectiveness of the PTSD treatment program," according Gilbert Figueroa, President/CEO of Friends of Ward 8.

The Magic Weighted Blanket – the original weighted blanket -- was invented by California native, Keith Zivalich, in 1998. These machine washable and dryer friendly - made in the USA - blankets come in over 400 different combinations of weight, color and fabric.

To learn more about PTSD Awareness Month, go to www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/awareness/index.asp

To learn more about the Magic Blanket, go to www.magicweightedblanket.com.

For more information, please contact Keith Zivalich at 805-712-2020 or email at keith@magicweightedblanket.com

SOURCE Magic Weighted Blanket

Related Links

http://www.magicweightedblanket.com

