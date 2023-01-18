Veterans to move flag 4,000 miles in Old Glory Relay across America

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle to move a single American flag across the country as part of the Old Glory Relay. The Old Glory Relay is an annual event hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans. The event kicks off April 1 in Seattle, WA and will conclude on May 21 in Atlanta, GA.

Team Red, White & Blue members pass the Old Glory Relay flag from one runner to the other.

2023's event will mark the 9th Old Glory Relay. The event was first hosted in 2014 along various routes with a hiatus in 2019 and 2020. For the first time since 2018, the Old Glory Relay spans the entire country in one of its longest routes ever.

"America's veterans know firsthand that life is a team sport. There's no better demonstration of that concept than the Old Glory Relay," said Mike Erwin, Team RWB Founder and Executive Director. "As we pass the flag from one great American to the next over its 4,000-mile journey, we are reminded that together we can show America's veterans that their best days are ahead."

Supporters can register to complete a segment of the relay in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico,Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia. Participants may also move an American flag in their local community by registering as a virtual participant.

Learn more about the Old Glory Relay at teamrwb.org/ogr.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans through their health and wellness journeys by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

