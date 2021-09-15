Veterinary Care Market Size Worth $114.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary care market size is expected to reach USD 114.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of government initiatives to safeguard food security is likely to boost the adoption of better veterinary care worldwide. A significant increase in pet adoption and humanization worldwide is mostly responsible for the high need for veterinary care, which is boosting the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

Companion animals held the dominant share in the animal type segment owing to increasing pet healthcare expenditure and increasing pet adoption

The production animals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to improve livestock health

Moreover, rising domestic production, consumption, and export of bovine meat is boosting the segment growth

Primary care type, for both production & companion animals, dominated the global market in 2020 due to the increased pet ownership, government initiatives to prevent various animal diseases, and a high number of veterinary hospitals & clinics

Read 150 page market research report, "Veterinary Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type Of Care (Primary, Critical), By Animal Type (Companion, Production), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased adoption of pets. In June 2020, at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, pet adoptions were double their normal rate, with almost 10 or 13 adoptions a day. Furthermore, a waiting list had formed for certain types of canines and puppies, as so few were left. Increasing awareness among pet owners for primary check-ups of their pets is further boosting the market.

The demand for animal protein is growing across the globe owing to higher per capita income. According to the article OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029, growth in consumption of meat in the next decade is expected to increase by 12% by 2029. As the demand for meat continues to increase, the demand for veterinary care is anticipated to grow rapidly. Key companies in the market are collaborating with animal welfare organizations to encourage awareness and advance veterinary healthcare, which is further bolstering the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary care market on the basis of animal type, type of care, and region:

Veterinary Care Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Companion Animal



Dogs





Cats





Equine





Others





Production Animal

Veterinary Care Type Of Care Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Companion Animal



Primary





Emergency





Critical





Specialty Services



Production Animal



Primary





Emergency





Critical





Specialty services

Veterinary Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Veterinary Care Market

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Vetoquinol S.A.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Check out more studies related to animal health and associated services, conducted by Grand View Research:

Veterinary Services Market – The global veterinary services market size was valued at USD 97.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global veterinary services market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Animal Health Market – The global animal health market size was valued at USD 45.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The global animal health market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. Companion Animal Health Market – The global companion animal health market size was valued at USD 18.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Animal Health Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.