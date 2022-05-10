Veterinary CRO Market Size to Grow by USD 277.21 Million | By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

In-Scope:

Clinical trials:

The veterinary CRO market share growth by the clinical trials segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clinical trials can research a variety of areas, such as new ways to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases, new pharmaceuticals, new surgical procedures or equipment, or new ways to use existing treatments, as well as enhance the quality of life for dogs suffering from chronic illnesses. Thus, the market is expected to be dominated by this segment in the coming years.

Out-of-Scope:

Toxicology



Market authorization and regulatory support

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World)

Key Companies- Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, Knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC , and Clinvet among others

Increase in ownership of companion animals to drive the market Challenge- Stringent government regulations to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The veterinary CRO market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, market expansion, and investments to compete in the market.

Cebiphar - The company offers veterinary CRO that includes services in terms of analytics, miCRObiology, and veterinary studies as well as technical and regulatory support.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Veterinary CRO Market Driver:

Increase in ownership of companion animals:

Dogs were owned by 45% in 2020, up from 38% at the end of 2016. While animal rescues and shelters are popular places to get new pets, in 2020, 42% of dog owners and 43% of cat owners stated they got their pets from a store. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects were barely evident in the results. In 2020, people who work from home were eight times more likely to have a new pet. In addition, pet ownership has been associated with lower blood pressure, reduced stress, a lower risk of heart disease, and lower overall health care expenses in recent studies. For instance, according to a poll of pet owners conducted in 2021, 69 million homes in the US possessed at least one dog, making dogs the most popular type of pet in the country. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Veterinary CRO Market Challenge:

Stringent government regulations:

The FDA regulates animal medicines in the same way that it regulates human medicines. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are engaged in the approval of animal medications (pesticides such as flea and tick medicine). Animal medicines are extensively researched and tested for safety, purity, and efficacy while awaiting clearance, a process that can take five to seven years and cost tens of millions of dollars. These regulations may reduce new organizations from entering the market, which is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast years.

Veterinary CRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 277.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

