Veterinary Eye Care Market Size to record USD 788.78 Million Growth at a CAGR of 4.65% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Bausch Health Co Inc. And Akorn Operating Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is set to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The veterinary eye care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our veterinary eye care market report covers the following areas:

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The rising pet ownership, increasing focus on the health and wellness of pets & Increasing burden of eye diseases in animals will offer immense growth opportunities.

The stringent regulatory approval process of drugs, lack of sufficient budget and veterinary eye care specialists in underdeveloped countries & increasing incidents of product recalls due to negative side effects will challenge the growth of the market participants. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Veterinary Eye Care Market is segmented as below:

Application

Dogs



Cats



Others

The veterinary eye care market share growth by the dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growing pet adoption and increasing emotional bonding with dogs, pet owners are becoming careful and try not to compromise their health. In addition, dogs are appointed for searching operations owing to their sharp vision, by police forces, bomb squads, and other security agencies to neutralize possible threats.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Rest Of World (ROW)

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growing interest in pet ownership in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the veterinary eye care market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Veterinary Eye Care Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Veterinary Eye Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary eye care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the veterinary eye care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the veterinary eye care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary eye care market vendors

Related Reports:

Veterinary Eye Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 788.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akorn Operating Co. LLC

Exhibit 89: Akorn Operating Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Akorn Operating Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Akorn Operating Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Animal HealthQuest

Exhibit 92: Animal HealthQuest - Overview



Exhibit 93: Animal HealthQuest - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Animal HealthQuest - Key offerings

10.5 Bausch Health Co Inc

Exhibit 95: Bausch Health Co Inc - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bausch Health Co Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Bausch Health Co Inc - Key news



Exhibit 98: Bausch Health Co Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Bausch Health Co Inc - Segment focus

10.6 Epicur Pharma

Exhibit 100: Epicur Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 101: Epicur Pharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Epicur Pharma - Key offerings

10.7 I MED Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 103: I MED Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: I MED Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: I MED Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Innovacyn Inc.

Exhibit 106: Innovacyn Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Innovacyn Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Innovacyn Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Manna Pro Products LLC

Exhibit 109: Manna Pro Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Manna Pro Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Manna Pro Products LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Menicon Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 MiracleCorp Products

Exhibit 116: MiracleCorp Products - Overview



Exhibit 117: MiracleCorp Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: MiracleCorp Products - Key offerings

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 119: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

