Veterinary Medical Center of Hardeeville Opens its Doors

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Medical Center of Hardeeville is now open and serving Bluffton and surrounding areas in South Carolina. This new, full-service veterinary clinic offers preventive care, medical treatment, and surgical services for pets of all kinds. Staffed by a team of experienced veterinarians, the clinic is committed to providing quality care for all pets.

The community is growing, and the need for more veterinary clinics that offer compassionate and expert care is increasing. VMCH looked to fill this void and provide a high level of service that is easily accessible.

Learn more about the Veterinary Medical Center at vetmedcenterhardeeville.com.

About Veterinary Medical Center

Contact Information

Name: Amanda Hilton

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 843-694-1450

