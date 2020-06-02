Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market by Product (Imaging Systems, Analyzers, Reagents), Technology (Immuno & Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Gynecology), Animal (Cat, Dog, Horse, Cattle), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among companion and livestock animals and the growing need for rapid disease detection are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of veterinary imaging instruments is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The consumables segment dominates the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market.



Based on product, the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for the rapid detection of diseases, the growing prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases, and growth in the companion animal population worldwide. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By technology, the clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018.



On the basis of technology, the veterinary point-of-care diagnostic kits & analyzers market has been segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. The clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostic kits & analyzers market in 2018. The higher preference for advanced clinical diagnostic products by veterinarians and pet owners and the wide applications of this technology are contributing to the large share of this market.



The Asia-Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapidly increasing animal population, growing adoption of veterinary diagnostic products, and rising demand for animal-derived food products.



Prominent players in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market are Zoetis, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company (UK), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), AniPOC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (a part of ONEX Corporation) (Canada), NeuroLogica Corporation (a part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), and FUJIFILM SonoSite (a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (Japan).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Regional Mix: Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market (2017-2025)

4.3 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Companion Animal Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

5.2.1.3 Advantages of PoCT

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Pet Insurance & Increasing Pet Care Expenditure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Veterinary Imaging Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Animal Healthcare Awareness and Inadequate Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets



6 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Kits & Reagents

6.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Rapid Disease Diagnosis to Support Market Growth

6.2.2 Imaging System Reagents

6.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Imaging Technologies for Disease Diagnosis to Drive the Demand for Imaging System Reagents

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Imaging Systems

6.3.1.1 Radiography (X-Ray) Systems

6.3.1.1.1 X-Ray Systems Enable the Rapid Acquisition of Digital Radiographs of Small and Large Animals in Both Practice-Based and Field Environments

6.3.1.2 Ultrasound Systems

6.3.1.2.1 Ultrasound is An Ideal Noninvasive Tool to Get Faster and More Accurate Diagnoses of the Internal Structures of An Animal'S Body

6.3.1.3 Computed Tomography Systems

6.3.1.3.1 Portable Ct Imaging Provides Information That Cannot Be Obtained Using Portable Radiography and Ultrasound

6.3.1.4 Thermal Imaging Systems

6.3.1.4.1 Thermography is Used to Determine Inflammation and Access Blood Flow to Tissues

6.3.2 Analyzers

6.3.2.1 Key Companies Are Focusing on Developing Analyzers That Integrate Several Technologies to Obtain Accurate Results



7 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Kits & Analyzers Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinical Biochemistry

7.2.1 Growing Number of Health Screening Tests to Support Market Growth

7.3 Immunodiagnostics

7.3.1 Immunodiagnostics is the Fastest-Growing Technology Segment in the PoC Diagnostics Market

7.4 Hematology

7.4.1 Hematology Analyzers Aid in Quick Blood Analysis in Animals

7.5 Urinalysis

7.5.1 Need for Early Diagnosis of Metabolic Diseases to Support the Growth of this Technology Segment

7.6 Molecular Diagnostics

7.6.1 Growing Demand for Faster Detection of Chronic Diseases & Genetic Disorders to Support Market Growth

7.7 Other Technologies



8 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Application

8.1 Veterinary Kits & Analyzers Market, by Application

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Clinical Pathology

8.1.2.1 Clinical Pathology is the Largest Application Segment in the Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Kits & Analyzers Market

8.1.3 Bacteriology

8.1.3.1 Point-Of-Care Testing of Bacterial Diseases Helps in Early and Effective Patient Management

8.1.4 Virology

8.1.4.1 Growing Number of Viral Outbreaks to Drive the Demand for Point-Of-Care Testing

8.1.5 Parasitology

8.1.5.1 Increasing Prevalence of Parasitic Diseases and Rising Demand for Quality Parasitology Testing to Support Market Growth

8.1.6 Other Applications

8.2 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market, by Application

8.2.1 Introduction

8.2.2 Orthopedics & Traumatology

8.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis and Joint Disorders to Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Gynecology

8.2.3.1 Ultrasound Technology Enables the Assessment of Pregnancy Status and Fetal Viability, Thus Improving Reproductive Efficiency

8.2.4 Oncology

8.2.4.1 High Incidence of Cancer in Dogs and Cats to Increase the Demand for Imaging Systems in Veterinary Oncology

8.2.5 Cardiology

8.2.5.1 Obesity, Lack of Exercise, and Over-Vaccination Are the Major Factors Contributing to the Rising Incidence of Heart Diseases in Animals

8.2.6 Neurology

8.2.6.1 Mri is the Primary Imaging Tool to Visualize the Nervous System of Animals

8.2.7 Other Applications



9 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Companion Animals

9.2.1 Dogs

9.2.1.1 Dogs Dominate the Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market for Companion Animals

9.2.2 Cats

9.2.2.1 Growing Obesity Rate in Cats to Support the Demand for Feline Veterinary PoC Diagnostics

9.2.3 Horses

9.2.3.1 Growing Equine Health Awareness Will Drive Market Growth

9.2.4 Other Companion Animals

9.3 Livestock Animals

9.3.1 Cattle

9.3.1.1 Early Diagnosis is Important as Cattle Are Major Sources of Meat & Milk

9.3.2 Swine

9.3.2.1 Growing Incidence of Diseases Will Support Market Growth

9.3.3 Poultry

9.3.3.1 Growing Infectious Disease Prevalence and the Need for Timely Diagnosis Will Support Market Growth

9.3.4 Other Livestock Animals



10 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Veterinary Clinics

10.2.1 Increasing Reliance on Clinics and Growing Number of Private Clinics Will Support Market Growth

10.3 Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

10.3.1 Growing Demand for Modern, State-Of-The-Art Large Veterinary Facilities Has Resulted in High Adoption in Hospitals

10.4 Home Care Settings

10.4.1 High Demand for Improved Patient Care and Greater Cost Control Are Driving Growth in Home Care Settings



11 Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 the Us Dominates the North American Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Growing Awareness About Pet Healthcare to Support Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics in Europe

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Growing Pet Adoption in the Uk - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Large Pet Population in France is Driving the Market for Veterinary PoC Diagnostics

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Increasing Population of Cats, Sheep, Goats, and Swine in Italy to Drive Market Growth

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Increase in Pork & Beef Consumption to Drive Market Growth in Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China Dominates the APAC Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Rising Awareness About Zoonotic Diseases and Increasing Pet Expenditure Are Expected to Drive the Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 India Offers High-Growth Opportunities for Players in the Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market

11.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Rising Awareness About Animal Health to Support Market Growth in Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Availability of Funding to Promote Animal Healthcare is Supporting Market Growth in the Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategy Matrix (2016-2019)

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.3.1 Market Share Analysis: Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships & Collaborations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

13.2 Zoetis, Inc.

13.3 Virbac

13.4 Heska Corporation

13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.6 Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

13.7 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

13.8 Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

13.9 Anipoc, Ltd.

13.10 Carestream Health, Inc. (Part of Onex Corporation)

13.11 Neurologica Corporation (Part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

13.12 Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc. (Part of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

13.13 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

13.14 Esaote Spa

13.15 Mindray Medical International Limited (Part of Excelsior Union Limited)

13.16 GE Healthcare

13.17 Minxray, Inc.

13.18 Qr S.R.L.

13.19 Sedecal

13.20 Examion GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3b0m6

