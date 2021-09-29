Veterinary Professionals Worldwide Learn The Latest In Veterinary Medicine At VMX 2022

"With pet adoptions reaching an all-time high, the demand for veterinary care continues to grow. To provide animals with the best possible healthcare, it's crucial for veterinary professionals to learn and stay abreast of the constant changes that take place in veterinary medicine," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "VMX provides the global veterinary community the opportunity to learn from and network with world-renowned speakers, veterinarians and leading companies within the industry. As a hybrid conference, VMX Virtual opens the door to veterinary professionals worldwide to attend and experience VMX 2022 at a time and place that is most convenient for them."

VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. During the five-day conference, VMX delivers world-class education, entertainment and networking opportunities. Through its in-person and virtual CE offerings, VMX provides hundreds of scientific sessions, Hands-on Workshops, Masterclasses, and OnDemand content for the entire veterinary healthcare team. With hundreds of hours of CE and multiple learning tracks to choose from, attendees can customize their educational experience based on their own learning preferences. To view the VMX program, visit https://navc.com/vmx/ .

Conference Session Highlights Include:

Veterinary Nurses and Technicians:

"Telephone Triage: Unraveling the Mysteries"

"Surgical Success, Post-Operative Mess: Nursing Care of the Postoperative Patient"

"Ultrasound for the Veterinary Nurse and Technician Workshop"

Cardiology:

"Radiographic Interpretation of Canine and Feline Heart Disease"

"Refractory Heart Failure"

"Nursing the Pacemaker Patient"

Oncology:

"New Perspectives in Reptile Oncology"

"X-Rays and Aspirates and Ultrasounds, Oh My: Staging the Cancer Patient"

"What Is This "New" Radiation Everyone Is Talking About for Cancer Patients?"

Surgery:

"Tricky Wounds - Not So Tricky Reconstruction"

"Fish Fun: Anesthesia and Surgery"

"Top Surgical Procedures in Reptiles and Amphibians"

Equine:

"Sports Medicine Case Discussions"

"The Do's and Don'ts of Equine Wound Management"

"How Ultrasound-Guided Procedures Improve Lameness Diagnosis and Treatment in Horses"

Wildlife

"Field Considerations for Wildlife Surgical Procedures"

"Gorilla House Calls: In Situ Medicine for the Critically Endangered Eastern Gorilla"

"Emerging Diseases in Florida Panthers"

Aquatics and Zoo

"Penguin Boots Are Made for Walking… and Swimming"

"Big Medicine: The Basics of Elephant Veterinary Care"

"Yes They Do Get Sick: Crocodilian Medicine and Surgery"

In addition to its unparalleled education opportunities, VMX is the launchpad for new products, innovations and company announcements. Through its award-winning VMX Expo Hall , attendees may network and interact with the leading companies in the animal healthcare industry as well as startup companies that are new to the industry. Attendees may visit the expo hall virtually through VMX Virtual Expo, a virtual platform that provides a unique, 3D and interactive experience. The VMX Virtual Expo is accessible 365 days a year to encourage year-long interaction and engagement between attendees and exhibitors.

When registering for VMX 2022, attendees have three options based on their travel and educational preferences. Veterinary professionals can attend VMX 2022 either in person in Orlando, FL, virtually anywhere in the world, or both. In person attendees will have the opportunity to purchase an all-access registration that includes VMX Virtual. OnDemand sessions will be available for 60 days, starting January 15, to maximize their learning experience.

The health and safety of all VMX attendees is of utmost importance to the NAVC. As the NAVC continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, it will follow the guidance of health officials, conference centers and conference hotels to create a safe environment. To view the NAVC's health and safety protocols, please visit https://navc.com/safety/ .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

