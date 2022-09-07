Veterinary Telehealth Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, Driven by Increasing Population of Livestock - Technavio

The veterinary telehealth market covers the following areas:

Veterinary Telehealth Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

The key factor driving growth in the veterinary telehealth market is the increasing population of livestock.

The global livestock population was reported at 987 million heads in 2020. India had the largest cattle population in the world in 2020, followed by Brazil and the US. The growing demand for animal-based protein has led to increased production in the global poultry industry. The size of the poultry eggs market has the potential to grow by $44.80 billion by 2024, which is one of the factors that are expected to accelerate the growth momentum of the global veterinary telehealth market during the forecast period.

The rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers and the growing need for high-quality sources of protein in several countries across the globe, such as China, Japan, Germany, the US, Canada, and Brazil, are the major reasons for the growth of the global veterinary telehealth market.

Major Challenges -

The stringent regulatory and legal considerations will be a major challenge for the veterinary telehealth market during the forecast period.

With advanced and improved electronic communications and information technology, telehealth enables veterinary professionals to deliver veterinary services remotely to animals on time. However, a wide range of regulatory and legal issues associated with the adoption of telehealth is expected to lead to reluctance among veterinary healthcare providers to opt for telehealth services.

Issues related to state and federal laws and regulations, securing licenses across states, contractual agreements, reimbursements and insurance, malpractices, and other laws related to veterinary policies and procedures are some factors that may put pressure on veterinary professionals to refrain from adopting telehealth technology and opt for traditional veterinary practices. Therefore, such factors can hinder the growth of the global veterinary telehealth market.

Veterinary Telehealth Market - Companies Mentioned

The veterinary telehealth market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

Activ4pets LLC

Airvet Inc.

Animan Technologies Inc.

BabelBark Inc.

BondVet

FirstVet Inc.

GuardianVets Inc.

Independent Vetcare Ltd.

Petriage

Petzam Inc.

Small Door Inc.

TeleTails

Televet Inc.

VetNOW LLC

Vetster Inc.

Virtuwoof LLC

Vitus Animal Health Inc.

Whiskers Worldwide LLC

Veterinary Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., and Whiskers Worldwide LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

5.3 Teleconsulting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Teleconsulting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Teleconsulting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Teleconsulting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Teleconsulting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telemedicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telemedicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Telemonitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Telemonitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Telemonitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Telemonitoring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telemonitoring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Activ4pets LLC

Exhibit 93: Activ4pets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Activ4pets LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Activ4pets LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Airvet Inc.

Exhibit 96: Airvet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Airvet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Airvet Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 BabelBark Inc.

Exhibit 99: BabelBark Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: BabelBark Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: BabelBark Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GuardianVets Inc.

Exhibit 102: GuardianVets Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: GuardianVets Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: GuardianVets Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Petzam Inc.

Exhibit 105: Petzam Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Petzam Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Petzam Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 TeleTails

Exhibit 108: TeleTails - Overview



Exhibit 109: TeleTails - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: TeleTails - Key offerings

10.9 Televet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Televet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Televet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Televet Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Vetster Inc.

Exhibit 114: Vetster Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Vetster Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Vetster Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Vitus Animal Health Inc.

Exhibit 117: Vitus Animal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Vitus Animal Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Vitus Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Whiskers Worldwide LLC

Exhibit 120: Whiskers Worldwide LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Whiskers Worldwide LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Whiskers Worldwide LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

