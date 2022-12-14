Veterinary ultrasound market to grow by 4.29% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary ultrasound market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IMV Imaging, Leltek Inc., Mars Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (2 dimensions, 3 dimensions, and doppler) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The v eterinary ultrasound market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.44%, according to Technavio.

Veterinary ultrasound market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global veterinary ultrasound market - Vendor Insights

The global veterinary ultrasound market is fragmented. Several vendors in the market offer noninvasive, automated, and high-definition ultrasound devices. Some vendors are investing significantly in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to reduce errors and generate high-definition results. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd. - The company offers VETUS E7 veterinary ultrasound machine, which offers advanced image quality with an intuitive user experience to ensure reliable and efficient diagnosis and treatment.

The company offers VETUS E7 veterinary ultrasound machine, which offers advanced image quality with an intuitive user experience to ensure reliable and efficient diagnosis and treatment. Esaote Spa - The company offers equine ultrasound solutions, which are of high quality to ensure accurate diagnoses.

The company offers equine ultrasound solutions, which are of high quality to ensure accurate diagnoses. FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc. - The company offers equine ultrasound machines, which can scan in less than 25 seconds to obtain images of parts such as tendons and ligaments of animals.

Global veterinary ultrasound market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures

Rising prevalence of urological diseases

New product approvals and improved medical reimbursement policies

Key challenges

Shortage of trained professionals

Low animal health awareness in developing countries

High cost of veterinary ultrasounds and procedures

The veterinary ultrasound market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this veterinary ultrasound market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary ultrasound market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary ultrasound market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the veterinary ultrasound market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary ultrasound market vendors

Related reports:

The veterinary endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.34 million with a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and other endoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The veterinary chemistry analyzers market size is estimated to grow by USD 617.32 million with a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (instruments and consumables) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Veterinary Ultrasound Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 130 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 108.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Singapore, UK, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IMV Imaging, Leltek Inc., Mars Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

