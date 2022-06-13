VetriScience® Composure™ is Title Sponsor of 'Live's Pawfect Match' Pet Week on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

WILLISTON, Vt., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodScience®, LLC's popular pet calming supplement VetriScience® Composure™ is the title sponsor of 'Live's Pawfect Match' pet week which starts today, Monday June 13, on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the nation's #1 daytime talk show.

All week long, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is dedicated to furry friends around the country as Ripa and Seacrest welcome experts to share advice for adopting cats and dogs. Other segments throughout 'Live's Pawfect Match' week will focus on pet care, pet health, and how to prepare a home for a new pet.