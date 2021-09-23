VETRO Inc Partners with Tilson to Provide Integrated Consulting and Broadband Intelligence Platform Services

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VETRO Inc., a software company delivering internet infrastructure intelligence™ through a unique mapping platform, announced today that it is collaborating with national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm Tilson, to deliver grants management and mapping services. VETRO's advanced unparalleled technology and Tilson's industry expertise will be central to accelerating programs expanding availability of broadband connectivity in collaboration with agencies and governments across the United States.

The two Maine-based companies have already kicked off a large-scale project with the ConnectMaine Authority, a public agency whose mission is to facilitate the universal availability of broadband across the state. Together, VETRO and Tilson are bringing the intelligent data of cloud-based fiber management software and a deep understanding of the objectives of public policy as it relates to the development and operation of broadband infrastructure and services.

"We are excited to partner with Tilson to ensure maximum efficiency and ROI for the broadband initiatives here in Maine and nationally," said Brian Mefford, VETRO VP of Broadband Strategy. "Tilson has done extensive work with state, local, and municipal governments to support broadband expansion and infrastructure development. Their experienced project teams and our fiber management software will help broadband program leaders successfully deploy new network construction for underserved communities."

The ConnectMaine initiative is the first joint venture between Tilson and VETRO; with the unprecedented funding dollars now being deployed to states across the country, their work with the state of Maine to improve connectivity through strategic grant design and administration will serve as a model of implementation other states will be quick to adopt.

"The value that VETRO delivers is so much more than mapping," said Kelly Brewer, Chief Operating Officer of Tilson. "Their unique combination of software, services and data is tailor-made to bring intelligent data, transparency, and accountability to statewide connectivity initiatives. We are excited to be embarking on what we expect to be a long and productive working relationship as we work together to help bridge the digital divide."

About VETRO Inc:

VETRO is a SaaS software company delivering unparalleled internet infrastructure intelligence™ through a unique mapping platform. We deliver the world's best map-based SaaS platform to plan, design, build and operate the internet infrastructure that enables a connected and sustainable world. VETRO is built for ISPs and others who own or manage fiber networks and need a fiber specific asset management platform. At VETRO, we are passionate about enabling better connectivity for all, and delivering disruptive digital transformation for all Communications Service Providers. Learn more at www.VETROFibermap.com.

About Tilson

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eleven consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country. Learn more at www.tilsontech.com.

