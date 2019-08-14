VetsinTech Hits Major Milestone, Trains 200+ Veterans in Cybersecurity, with 500 More Registered

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech has achieved a major milestone in its goal of training 300 veterans and military spouses for cybersecurity work in 2019. With over 200 trained so far this year, and nearly 500 registered to complete courses by the end of December, the veterans' organization is on its way toward exceeding its aim by more than twofold. There is a clear interest and a rewarding career path for many of America's veterans.

"We're thrilled to be able to train so many veterans and military spouses in such highly demanded skills," said Katherine Webster, CEO of VetsinTech. "We will exceed our goal of training 300 veterans in cybersecurity in 2019, tripling our numbers from last year."

VetsinTech Security+, an element of this initiative put on in collaboration with InfoSec, has seen a 100% graduation rate of its all-veteran cohort. 95% of participants across all of VetsinTech's cybersecurity trainings are employed, including both those who obtained employment and those who up-skilled an existing role as a result of the program.

To celebrate these accomplishments, in partnership with Palo Alto Networks, VetsinTech will convene leaders in cyber- and national security during a luncheon for and graduation of the trainees at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, CA.

In 2018, VetsinTech announced a $1 million gift from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, which allowed the organization to increase the number of veterans it serves through cybersecurity training each year from 100 to 300. This milestone achievement is a result of that gift.

"Cyber warfare is one of the biggest threats that American democracy currently faces, and we need talented people to join the efforts to protect and secure our country," said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "Given their training and expertise, veterans are uniquely positioned to excel in the cybersecurity field, and VetsinTech is ensuring that they have access to the skills that are needed to thrive in their post-military careers."

The VIP luncheon and graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 12 to 1:30PM PT at Moffett Federal Airfield (934 Macon Rd., Mountain View, California 79549). Speakers will include:

Press and Media are invited to join the event.

