VeVe Partners With Citroën For First Concept Car NFTs

"VeVe is tapping into another massive industry by partnering with Citroën, a brand whose innovative technology has become a part of their reputation," said Daniel Cothers, Co-Founder of the VeVe platform. "It's great to see VeVe helping to continue Citroën's history of innovation by introducing their first line of NFT concept cars."

"We are very excited about our partnership with VeVe. This project showcases audacity and innovation, both of which are embodied by Citroën. We like to think outside the box and our latest product launches attest to this. This is just the beginning, we are confident that this partnership will lead to ambitious new projects in the near future," said Bruno Gisquet, VP Content and Digital at Citroën.

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed or on external social platforms. In addition, VeVe uses gasless transactions providing a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

About Citroën

Since 1919, Citroën has created automobiles, technologies and mobility solutions to respond to evolutions in society. Being an audacious and innovative brand, Citroën places serenity and well-being at the heart of its customer experience and offers a wide range of models, from the unique Ami, an electric mobility object designed for the city, to sedans, SUVs and commercial vehicles, most of them available with electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains. A pioneer brand in services and the attention paid to its individual and professional customers, Citroën is present in 101 countries with a network of 6200 points of sale and services around the world.

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 1,000,000 active users and 2.6 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

