Vexos Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Elemaster to Manufacture and Distribute MVM Ventilators in the Americas

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEXOS Inc., an award-winning global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, today announces the signing of an exclusive license agreement with Elemaster Group to manufacture and distribute the MVM (Mechanical Ventilator Milano) Ventilator for the Americas (North, Central and South America).

The MVM Ventilator is an innovative ventilator, simple but powerful, conceived and designed to address the specific needs for care and recovery of severely affected COVID-19 patients. The MVM Ventilator has been approved by the FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on May 1, 2020.

The MVM Ventilator Collaboration group originated with an international consortium of Italian, US and Canadian physicists, engineers and companies in early March 2020 working collaboratively across the globe to bring the MVM Ventilator from project initiation to FDA approval in a span of 6 weeks. Achieving this result in such a short time was made possible thanks to the cooperation of laboratories, institutes, universities and companies mainly across Italy, Canada and the United States, maximizing the benefits that come from the sharing of skills and resources.

"During these challenging times, it's important that everyone contributes where they can to assist their community. Vexos is committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during these unprecedented times," said Paul Jona, CEO & President of Vexos. "We specialize in EMS services for medical markets, and manufacturing and distributing the MVM Ventilator is a natural extension of our capabilities. With the expertise resident in our Markham, Ontario, Canada and LaGrange, Ohio, USA facilities, which are both accredited to the ISO 13485:2016 standard (Quality Management Systems for Medical Devices), we are well-positioned to provide the MVM Ventilator across Canada, the United States and the rest of the Americas. We are pleased and honored to be working with Elemaster in helping to bring the MVM Ventilator to the Americas."

Vexos was approached by Elemaster Group, an Italian Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) firm that is working closely with the MVM Collaboration Group in finalizing the design, and industrialization of the MVM Ventilator. "We recognized the need to partner with an experienced EMS organization with strong manufacturing and supply chain presence in the medical sector, and the ability to meet US and Canadian regulatory requirements. In Vexos, we have a partner that aligns with us and our goal, to provide the MVM Ventilator globally," said Gabriele Cogliati, President & CEO of Elemaster.

About VEXOS Inc., Vexos, is an award-winning global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS) company, providing complete end-to-end supply chain management solutions in electronic and mechanical products for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and new emerging technology companies. Vexos services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle, from value engineering services for product development to prototyping and New Product Introduction (NPI) through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases with a strong focus and commitment to quality and customer service satisfaction.

With manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, China and Vietnam, Vexos can efficiently compete in today's marketplace, primarily focus within medical, industrial, automotive, computing, communications, aviation/defense market segments. To learn more about Vexos, please visit us at www.vexos.com

About Elemaster

Founded in 1978, Elemaster stands out in the competitive scenario as Mechatronics Service Provider, offering to its own Clients services of design and manufacture of high-tech electronic equipment. Today Elemaster stands on the market as a One Stop Shop for its Customers who are the major global players in the high-tech sectors such as railways, avionics, medical, automotive, industrial and energy sectors. To learn more about Elemaster, please visit www.elemaster.com

For more information about the MVM Ventilator, please visit https://www.vexos.com/mvm-ventilator

