Veza 360's New Platform for Manufacturers, Distributors, and Service Providers Redefines Collaboration
Platform brings efficiency and ease to communicating product information and delivering training
Dec 17, 2020, 08:06 ET
DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veza 360 Inc.'s new integrated collaboration platform dramatically streamlines collaboration among manufacturers, their distributors and field service providers. The platform provides a single source of product truth and apps for channel partners, while making it easy for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to share product information in real-time and provide tools to customize product orders.
"Equipment manufacturers, distributors networks, and service providers all share the same customers, but not the same platform," says Praveen Sharma, co-founder and president of Veza 360 Inc. "Because the technologies each group uses are often at odds with each other, the result is disjointed information sharing, inefficient processes, and lack of visibility into the data needed to make informed decisions. Veza 360 changes that."
Provides up-to-date product information and efficient price quotations
Manufacturers can use Veza 360 to store and maintain product information, including detailed descriptions, configurators, SKUs, pricing, lifecycle status, and marketing collateral, in the Veza 360 cloud. They can then selectively share that information with channel partners, who access it through their Veza accounts. Changes made to any information are immediately available to all authorized users. The solution includes digital product catalogs and a CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) app that allows sales teams to create customized quotes in minutes from any mobile device and send them directly to customers.
Simplifies delivery and tracking of specialized product trainings
The training app allows equipment manufacturers to easily share both computer-based and instructor-led training programs with their channel partners and offer certifications. "Product and sales trainings are essential for equipment effectiveness in the field, yet with numerous programs, providers, and fragmented platforms, ensuring that sales and service personnel are professionally trained is difficult and time-consuming," Sharma says. With Veza 360, equipment manufacturers and their channel partners can create customized training plans for their employees and track their progress. It assures that end customers receive support from qualified personnel.
Veza 360 was founded by a team of IoT veterans with decades of experience developing and bringing to market innovative industrial safety equipment and wireless monitoring networks. Our mission is to drive business outcomes for manufacturers and their channel partners by making information and field insights available in real-time.
