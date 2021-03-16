VForce Collection's Copper Compounded Jackets Kill Viruses (COVID) Upon Contact in 30 Minutes or Less

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Going back as far as the Egyptians, copper has proven to be a great assistant in fighting viruses. In today's uncertain times, people have to ask themselves at what length will they go to protect themselves and their family beyond a mask, gloves, and sanitizer. VForce Collection has designed copper compounded jackets to help ease the daily stress of being outside, ranging from being an essential worker, running errands, and all public transportation.

Copper compounded jackets that add a layer of protection to help fight against bacteria and viruses in today's new reality

Why Copper? Noted by Smithsonian Magazine, "Copper is truly a gift from Mother Nature in that the human race has been using it for over eight millennia." Copper has been used as an infection-killing agent dating back to 1,600 B.C. The Egyptians and Chinese used copper coins and drank from copper vessels to prevent bladder infections and heart and stomach pain. In recent times, research has found that using copper alloys on surfaces reduces potential viral infections.

Findings in a study by the New England Journal of Medicine explain what happens when bacteria or viruses (SARS-CoV-2) come into contact with a copper surface. Copper releases reactive ions that puncture a cell's outer membrane, thus, gaining access to its center where it essentially scrambles it and renders it dead.

VForce Collection's TPU fabric contains up to 5% of copper that is compounded into the material of these utilitarian, fashion-centric, unisex jackets, offering additional protection in conjunction with masks and other CDC guidelines.

VForce Collection by new designers space has designed copper compounded unisex, lightweight, compactable, windproof, and water-resistant coats that add an extra layer of protection to our new everyday normal lives.

With versatile styles available for both men and women, anyone can find a coat that fits their wardrobe and lifestyle needs.

From essential workers, traveling, and daily errands, these jackets are guaranteed to provide the extra layer of safety everyone wants.

With appropriate wear and care, a simple wipedown with soap and water is all these coats need to keep the copper antiviral properties long-lasting due to the nature of its high-quality production.

For just a small cost ranging from $165-$220, anyone can own a protective and scientifically proven product that is long-lasting. VForce Collection by new designer space copper compounded jackets will provide the peace of mind to responsibly protect oneself, the family, and those around them.

For additional information or hi-res images on VForce, please contact:

Dietch PR

David Dietch

[email protected]

Related Images

vforce-collection-by-new-designers.png

VForce Collection by new designers space Jackets

Copper compounded jackets that add a layer of protection to help fight against bacteria and viruses in today's new reality

SOURCE VForce Collection by new designers space