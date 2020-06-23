VFS Labs Receives Eurofins USA Good Manufacturing Practice Registration

MADRAS, Ore., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VFS, LLC ("VFS Labs") is pleased to announce that its manufacturing facility in Madras, Oregon has successfully passed Eurofins USA ("Eurofins") Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") audit for dietary supplements. Earning GMP certification from Eurofins verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Eurofins GMPs were developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 21 CFR part 111 regulation on dietary supplement manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing so that products are produced, processed and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

The GMP mark indicates that a Eurofins auditor has inspected the facility, reviewed relevant processes and documentation, and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production.

"As a company who has been committed to following GMP from the start, obtaining Eurofins GMP registration proves that VFS is setting a new standard for trust in a hemp derived ingredient market where its most needed," said Jim Eitzen, Chief Science Officer of VFS Labs. "We believe that achieving the difficult-to-attain Eurofins GMP certification sets the company apart from the competition for those customers seeking fully traceable, consistent, high-quality hemp derived ingredients."

"GMP systems and controls are the bedrock of any ingredient manufacturer", says Ali Claypool, Compliance and Quality Control Manager of VFS Labs. "Our ingredients are supplied to top companies worldwide who require objective assurances that hemp ingredients meet the U.S. GMP requirements," Ali continued. "Eurofins GMP registration further demonstrates our commitment to that goal."

VFS Labs is a vertically integrated Oregon-based farming and processing company focusing on extracting and refining GMP certified, Organic and Kosher hemp bulk ingredients.

VFS Labs' mission is to become a preferred solution for large scale co-packers and hemp brands offering high-quality, consistent ingredients at the best prices.

For more information about VFS Labs, please visit www.vfslabs.com. For sales inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 541-675-0821. For press inquiries, email [email protected].

