VFS, LLC Launches a State-of-the-Art, Hemp Processing Facility in Madras, Oregon

MADRAS, Ore., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VFS, LLC ("VFS Labs") is a vertically integrated Oregon-based farming and processing company focusing on extracting and refining cGMP compliant, Organic and Kosher hemp bulk ingredients.

"We have more than 35 years' experience in upstream and downstream agribusinesses," says Jack Vollstedt, Founder and President of VFS Labs. "Ensuring that our customers have the highest quality cost-effective supply chain for premium hemp derived ingredients serving nutraceutical, food and beverage, and pet foods industries."

VFS Labs manages, oversees and controls the entire supply chain cycle from the cultivation of top-quality seeds on sustainable farms to primary extraction and isolation of individual compounds following cGMP guidelines.

"We believe that customized, turn-key support is the key to building and maintaining long, healthy and profitable relationships," says Everett Flikkema, General Manager of VFS Labs. "We offer a wide range of services to our customers, including extraction, distillation, THC-free processing and isolation of key cannabinoids such as CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA and CBN."

VFS Labs' mission is to become a preferred solution for large scale co-packers and hemp brands offering high-quality, consistent ingredients at the best prices.

For more information about VFS Labs, please visit www.vfslabs.com. For sales inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 541-675-0821. For press inquiries, please email [email protected].

