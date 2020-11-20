VG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing November 23, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 23, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 48,000,000 units, completed on October 6, 2020 and the subsequent sale of an additional 2,855,000 units upon partial-exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, on October 16, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "VGAC.U," and the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols "VGAC" and "VGAC.WS," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About VG Acquisition Corp.

VG Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses that operate in one of the Virgin Group's core sectors: travel & leisure, financial services, health & wellness, technology & internet-enabled, music & entertainment, media & mobile and renewable energy/resource efficiency. The management team includes Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Company, a renowned global entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group; Josh Bayliss, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and director, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Virgin Group and is responsible for the Virgin Group's strategic development, licensing of the brand globally and management of direct investments on behalf of the Virgin Group in various companies around the world; and Evan Lovell, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and director, who is the Chief Investment Officer of the Virgin Group and is responsible for managing the Virgin Group's investment team and portfolio in North America.

