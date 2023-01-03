VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Will Receive Overwhelming Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.1% by the End of 2030 | Data Bridge Market Research

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is expected to reach a value of USD 424,875.96 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Analysis:

VHF data exchange system (VDES) is emerging into marine communication like ship to ship, ship to shore, and ship to satellite. Major VDES market players have been effective in positioning their products through the 'Innovation in VDE system technology' approach to a wider target audience. Though clients and customers majorly prefer the VDE system over the AIS system due to technological advancement in VDES. The VHF data exchange system (VDES) is seen as an effective and efficient use of the radio spectrum, building on the capabilities of AIS and addressing the increasing requirements for data through the system. Hence increasing IOT technology in maritime communications is one of the major driving factors for the global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market. After things got steady and the global economic slowdown scenario improved, these companies were able to regain their market shares by improving the quality of their products. Growing world trade and the rise in marine traffic is also major driving factor that provides a positive boost to the global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market.

The technological advancement in satellite technology is providing fuel for the growth of the Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market. The international maritime organization (IMO) VHF data exchange system is considered a revolutionary element as it is capable of transforming and digitalizing the maritime industry. Even though the current Automatic Identification System (AIS) technology is still being upgraded, it has its limitations which maritime professionals have widely echoed. As a result, various space agencies have collaborated with each other, as well as private companies, to develop such satellites to leverage the VHF band for data exchange in the marine communications industry.

Top Leading Key Players of VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market:

KONGSBERG

Saab

AAC Clyde Space

Alen Space

Cellnex Telecom, S.A.

CML Microcircuits (a subsidiary of CML Microsystems plc.)

exactEarth

ORBCOMM

Rapid Mobile (Pty) Ltd

Sternula

Recent Development

In November 2021 , AAC Clyde received an order from U.S. Aegis Aerospace for a satellite mission carried out on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This mission will host research and technology demonstration payloads for the DoD Space Test Program, which will operate in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This order will help the company will increase its presence in this domain and widen its customer base, which in turn will generate higher revenues.

, for a satellite mission carried out on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This mission will host research and technology demonstration payloads for the DoD Space Test Program, which will operate in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This order will help the company will increase its presence in this domain and widen its customer base, which in turn will generate higher revenues. In November 2017 , CML Microcircuits announced the launch of their new VHF data exchange system (VDES) module. It uses a Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution and is integrated with cutting-edge technology that has digitized the whole maritime band between 156.025 – 162.025 MHz. This has helped the company to expand its marine communication product portfolio, which has earned higher revenues for them.

Critical Insights Related to the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Drivers

Growing government funding for VDES

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) VHF data exchange system is considered a revolutionary element as it is capable of transforming and digitalizing the maritime industry. Even though the current Automatic Identification System (AIS) technology is still being upgraded, it has its limitations which maritime professionals have widely echoed. As a result, various space agencies have collaborated with each other, as well as private companies, to develop such satellites to leverage the VHF band for data exchange in the marine communications industry. The marine industry around the world is facing a lack of investments to develop. Thus, huge investment by government agencies and collaboration among each other for the development of VDES is a major factor expected to drive market growth.

Development in marine security

Every country's government tries to protect the naval boundaries of their country, and the VHF data exchange system act as a surveillance and communication medium to protect the ships from any dangerous activities. The U.S. government has set up some regulatory bodies to improve development in marine security. If marine security improves, then it will make an ultimately positive impact on the market.

Opportunity

Growing preferences for VDES by businesses

The businesses engaged in the maritime industry and related authorities increasingly prefer the VHF data exchange system (VDES) over another available system in the market. As the AIS (Automated Identification System) is currently the communications benchmark in maritime, the emergence of the VDES standard is expected to change this condition in the future. This is due to the technological advantages that VDES offers on the current AIS. Following are a few major factors that have enabled businesses to incline toward VDES in maritime satellite communications.

Restraints/Challenges

The high initial cost associated with VDES

The multi-polarized antenna is used in the VHF data exchange system (VDES). This antenna consists of copper and aluminum. Due to the rise in the cost of copper, aluminum, and other raw material, there is an increase in the cost of the VHF data exchange system (VDES). Due to the high cost associated with VDES devices and equipment, it's not easy for private organizations to use VDES for tracking vessels. Hence, it renders the growth of the global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market. Most organizations are working on the effective cost of VDES devices. But due to inflation in North America and Europe, the VHF exchange system cost increased. For instance, VHF Antennas cost USD 79.45/unit. This makes the VHF data exchange system devices at a high cost, and hence it is expected to act as a restrain for the market growth.

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Segmentations:

By component

Antenna

Transceiver

ECDIS

By Communication System

Shore-to-ship

Ship-to-shore

Satellite-to-ship

Ship-to-satellite

Ship-to-ship

By Usage Type

Vessel traffic service (VTS) communication

Search & rescue (SAR) communication

Maritime safety information (MSI)

Ship reporting

Route exchange

Charts & publications

Logistics

By end user

Shore

Ships

Satellites

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE., Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

In 2023, Europe is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing investment in R&D and growing partnerships, acquisitions, and collaboration among market players.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market?

How do regulatory standards affect the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market?

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market, By Component Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market, By Communication System Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market, By Usage Type Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market, By End User Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market, By Region Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

