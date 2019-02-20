Via Fujairah-Mumbai Subsea Tunnel Project - The National Advisor Bureau Limited Proposed Connecting India, China & Pakistan With the United Arab Emirates



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823241/Abdulla_Mohamed_Alshehhi.jpg )





(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823665/UAE_India_Tunnel_Infographic.jpg )



Eng. Abdulla Alshehhi (Managing Director of the National Advisor Bureau Limited) stated that, "the project (which is currently at the concept stage) is meant to connect the UAE and the other GCC countries for the first time with India via a subsea tunnel and an ultra speed subsea railway line, with the aim of improving the bilateral trade between the two nations."

Eng. Abdulla also quoted Mahatma Gandhi who once said, "in a gentle way, you can shake the world." This ambitious project will surely shake the way we travel between continents.

The main expected benefits from the project are:

Transport passengers, tourists & workers between the UAE (as well as other GCC countries) and India Export oil & gas from Fujairah Port to India via a pipeline and possibly China and Pakistan Import water from Narmada River, north of Mumbai to the UAE (it is well noted that the Narmada River is flooding during monsoon season; excess water may be exported to the UAE) Transport goods & commodities between both nations Supply bunker fuel to ships passing between the floating pontoons via a floating bunker fuel station

Future expansion may include the One Belt One Road Initiative, linking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at Gwadar Port with the UAE (and other Gulf Cooperation Countries) via Fujairah Port to complement the Chinese silk road. Future train stations may also include the port city of Karachi in Pakistan and Muscat, the capital city of Oman.

Future plans may also include making provision for a road to be constructed within the floating tunnel for cars and truck transportation as well as a floating hotel, shopping centres and fuel stations in the middle of the Arabian Sea, where commuters can rest and shop.

The speed of trains can be set to the range of 600-1000 km/h. The 1826km distance between Mumbai to Fujairah station can be covered within two-four hours while Gawader port in Pakistan to Fujairah can be covered within one hour.

The concept of the tunnel is based on well-known technology applied to floating bridges, offshore structures & immersed tunnels.

The floating underwater tunnel may consist of two curved concrete tubes, submerged below the surface of the Arabian Sea. The submerged tubes would be stabilized by being attached to pontoons on the surface of the sea or by vertical tethers to the sea floor.

Provision can be made for enough gaps between the pontoons to allow ships to pass through. The tubes would be placed underwater, deep enough to avoid water traffic and weather. The tunnel would be a watertight, resisting the salty sea water and should be able to withstand the hydrostatic forces upon it.

Creating a vacuum inside the tunnel will result in tremendous speed for trains due to the minimal air resistance.

Illustrations of the futuristic project can be seen on the links below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFNIUVpqiH4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsZmfvVMBu0

Abdullah Alshhehi is the founder of the National Advice Bureau Limited, a consultancy firm based in Masdar city in Abu Dhabi. The firm specializes in creative and innovative projects. He is author of the book, "Filling The Empty Quarter," which offers out-of-the-box ideas and the most innovative techniques in water harvesting and saving technologies to help transform the Empty Quarter Desert into blooming gardens. He is also the inventor of many inventions such as "AL Maa" technology related to harvesting water in all weather conditions over bodies of water and the iceberg harvesting technology related to the UAE - Iceberg Project - http://www.icebergs.world/ .

http://www.National-Advisor.ae

Contact:info@national-advisor.ae

SOURCE National Advisor Bureau Limited