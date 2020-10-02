ViaClean Technologies Donates Revolutionary BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer To Feeding America Facilities Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that owns and manufactures BIOPROTECT™ 500 and BIOPROTECT™ RTU, groundbreaking antimicrobials, that inhibit the growth of bacteria*, mold, mildew, algae and fungi for up to 90 days, today announced that it has donated their FDA registered BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer to select Feeding America facilities across the United States. The announcement was made by Greg Tipsord, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaClean Technologies.

As Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, faces an unprecedented demand amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, ViaClean Technologies has offered to donate the company's BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer for employees and volunteers nationwide to use as their personal hand protection as they work daily in the fight against hunger. In an effort to help mitigate the spread of germs and bacteria among hotspot states that reported a spike in cases, ViaClean Technologies has already donated its hand sanitizer product to a number of facilities throughout the country, including United Food Bank, Yuma Community Food Bank, Feeding The Gulf Coast, Central Texas Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank, and Atlanta Community Food Bank, among others. As ViaClean lives to fulfill its promise to support communities in the fight against COVID-19, the company continues to develop relationships with Feeding America facilities across the nation and plans to donate more product.

"As America pushes through the pandemic, it is not only our duty but our pleasure to support safeguarding and protecting the nation during this critical time," said Mr. Tipsord. "With the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the increased demand for Feeding America facilities nationwide, ViaClean is truly honored to help."

BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer by ViaClean Technologies is a water-based, foam hand sanitizer that moisturizes and hydrates your hands as it cleans away surface germs and bacteria, providing up to 6-hours of extended hand protection.

For more information on ViaClean Technologies and the BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (*odor and stain causing bacteria, fungi and algae). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

