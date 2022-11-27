Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Marc Hoffmann from the University of Kansas Medical Center to their Oncology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Marc Hoffmann, MD, to Vial's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Hoffmann will work closely with the company's leadership team to shape the scientific strategy of Vial's Oncology CRO products and services.

"Vial's vision is to empower scientists to cure all human disease. We are elated to see our vision endorsed by such an esteemed leader in oncology. Undoubtedly, Dr. Hoffmann will be an invaluable resource as we advance our Oncology CRO and technology platform," said Richard McCormick Jr., VP of Oncology at Vial.

Vial promises to deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors at up to 50% less cost. The Vial Oncology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, combining eSource , EDC , eTMF , and ePRO into one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for oncology sponsors and patients.

"I am excited to provide guidance to the Vial team as they progress their Oncology CRO and technology platform. Vial is committed to empowering oncology research teams to discover new therapies for patients with cancer through more efficient clinical trial processes. I am eager to see their progress as they continue their product development," said Dr. Hoffmann.

Dr. Hoffman is the Medical Director for Lean and Quality Improvement in the Cancer Center, Chair of the Lymphoma/Myeloma Disease Working Group, and an associate professor at the University of Kansas.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

