Viamonte At Walnut Creek Reopens Preview Center Ahead of Community Completion

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contra Costa County's fastest selling Life-Plan Community, Viamonte at Walnut Creek by Sequoia Living, is nearing completion and first move-ins will start in just a few weeks. When the active senior community broke ground only three years ago, it was heralded as the first of its kind community in the area and as the opening nears, it retains this unique distinction. Today, the preview center has re-opened to welcome potential residents at its state-of-the-art studio located at 165 Lennon Ln, Suite 105, Walnut Creek.

Visitors to the preview center will be treated to a state-of-the-art experience with a full-scale model home for touring, as well as a 3-D scale model that allows perspective buyers a way to see exactly where their unit is located. The model unit, a 2 bed 2 bath with balcony, showcases the attention to detail and level of amenities being offered in this one of a kind community.

"We are so excited to be nearing the finish line on the construction phase," said Dave Latina, head of Development for Sequoia Living, the developer of the new community. "We know our future residents are as excited as we are and we can't wait to welcome them to their new homes."

Viamonte At Walnut Creek is a life-care community like no other in the East Bay. Featuring 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bed 2 bath plus dens, the living spaces are designed to be roomy, light and bright, with many designer features and finishes only found in high end condominiums. Full kitchens, generous living spaces, along with private decks or patios round out the residence offerings.

In the common areas, Viamonte at Walnut Creek featuring gourmet dining in one of two onsite restaurants, a wine bar, outdoor fireplaces and sitting areas, bocce court and heated swimming pool with nano-doors leading to a sundeck. A private gym, salon, art and workshop are all included in the Viamonte offering. All of this located just minutes from downtown Walnut Creek, performing arts, shopping, museums and other local attractions.

"Life at Viamonte will feel like staying at a high-end resort," said Lon Shapiro, a future resident at Viamonte. "No detail has been spared."

The benefits of a life-plan community are numerous, but perhaps the most important is the security it gives residents who, while not needing care today, can access care later if they need it, right in the comfort of their community. For Viamonte residents, that could include everything from recovering from minor surgery, to access to memory care down the road.

While Viamonte At Walnut Creek enjoys the reputation of being one of the fastest selling life plan communities in Northern California, there are still some amazing homes available as the community nears completion. To find out more, schedule a tour or for a private in person appointment at our preview center, simply call 925-621-6600 or visit online at www.viamonteliving.org .

