Viant Completes Major Expansion of Costa Rica Manufacturing Facility

Begun in fall 2020, the expansion adds 14,000 square feet of ISO Class 8 cleanroom molding and assembly space and repurposes 16,000 square feet of additional warehouse, office and support capacity, for a total of 180,000 square feet across four buildings. The expansion includes 15 new molding machines and adds two-shot molding capability, which complements the liquid silicone rubber (LSR) molding capability added in 2020. The growth in the Costa Rica facility will also add up to 300 jobs in the Heredia area, which is underway and will continue throughout 2021.

Competitively located in a free-trade zone, Viant's Costa Rica location is a high-performing site specializing in thermoplastic and elastomeric molding, extrusion, and complex assembly for interventional, surgical and other medical devices and components. It excels in Lean Product Launches with Lean Production Preparation Process (3P), delivering speed to market, optimized cost and assured quality.

About Viant

Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life enhancing medical devices. We do this through our depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on our customers and on operational excellence. With nearly 6,000 associates across 24 locations worldwide, we offer a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. For more information, visit www.viantmedical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

