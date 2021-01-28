Viasat Appoints Industry Veteran, Leandro Gaunszer, to lead Brazilian Operations

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the appointment of Leandro Gaunszer as managing director of Viasat Brazil. Based in São Paulo, Gaunszer will lead Viasat's strategic expansion in the country, helping to connect the unserved and underserved populations to high-speed, reliable connectivity services.

Viasat has been operating in Brazil since 2018. With access to the SGDC-1 satellite through its partnership with Telebras, Viasat has been able to help connect thousands of government sites and millions of students under the Brazilian e-government initiative known as Governo Eletrônico – Serviço de Atendimento ao Cidadão (GESAC); bring broadband access to enterprise and residential markets; deliver high-speed in-flight connectivity to commercial and business aircraft; and offer Community Internet hotspot services to communities across Brazil that lack high-quality, affordable internet services. In October 2020, Viasat became the first satellite Internet Service Provider (ISP) to offer high-speed broadband connectivity across 100% of Brazil.

Evan Dixon, head of Global Fixed Broadband Services at Viasat commented, "We welcome Leandro to the Viasat team. He is a highly-respected, seasoned telecom industry veteran that brings proven experience to drive revenue growth, improve processes and deliver on operational excellence. Bringing Leandro on board is a critical step in Viasat's local growth and commitment trajectory, as he will help guide and provide vision for how we continue to expand our Brazilian operations to best serve the people of Brazil."

Gaunszer, added, "I feel privileged to join a team that can influence change by driving social and economic growth through the power of broadband connectivity. Viasat's commitment to connect the people of Brazil—from the outer most regions of the country to the most remote, interior communities—is one to be admired. I look forward to making a strategic impact and driving value creation through current and future technologies and business models."

Gaunszer has more than 20 years of strategic business management experience having held senior-level roles across new business, strategy, marketing and transformation at Telefonica. He focused on the intersection of communications and technology across business, B2B and residential markets within Telefonica Group's Latin American and European operations.

Leandro holds a BAI in Electrical Engineering from Centro Universitário da FEI, an MBA in Business Management from Fundação Getulio Vargas, an Executive MBA from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business, a degree in Digital Marketing from Columbia Business School and a degree in Executive Business from Oxford College of Leadership and Management.

