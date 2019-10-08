Viasat Establishes Two Maintenance, Test and Integration Facilities in Australia to Enhance Sovereign Defence Capabilities across the Country

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the establishment of two sovereign Maintenance, Test and Integration Facilities (MTIF) in Canberra and Newcastle, Australia. The facilities are strategically located to align with the Commonwealth's needs and provide access to enhanced service and support capabilities for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The first MTIF, established within the Canberra airport precinct, was developed to provide technical support, product demonstrations and repair capabilities for military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) products. The second MTIF, strategically located near the Williamtown airbase in Newcastle, will support training, technical support and repair capabilities for Viasat's expansive line of Link 16 products. In addition to providing training and technical support, these two facilities are equipped to provide Intermediate Level (I-Level) depot support for significantly faster repair capabilities.

"Viasat is investing heavily in sovereign capabilities across Australia to significantly enhance mission effectiveness for ADF personnel," said Colin Cooper, general manager, Government Systems, Viasat Australia. "Over the last year, our team has invested resources toward acquiring top talent, obtaining quality certifications, advancing our technical training, and systematic and technical processes. These efforts combined will provide an increased level of in-country support for Viasat's narrowband and wideband MILSATCOM systems, information assurance solutions and Link 16 offerings."

Viasat's leadership in critical technology segments such as satellite communications, tactical networks and cybersecurity offers an opportunity for Australia to rapidly and affordably modernise the country's military connectivity and security architectures in the complex threat environment that exists across today's multi-domain battlespace—from the cloud to the tactical edge.

"Our goal is to be a trusted strategic partner, and a national asset to the Australian government and its military personnel," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "We continue to bring additional technology capabilities and sovereign resources to our Five Eyes (FVEY) partner nations, of which Australia is a member. We believe that by establishing multiple sovereign MTIF locations in Australia, we will be able to more effectively and efficiently serve the satellite communications, cybersecurity, tactical networking and information assurance needs of the ADF, and any FVEY partner they may fight alongside."

Viasat's Australia Government Systems business is headquartered in Canberra and provides a wide range of defence technology capabilities to Australia and New Zealand. Visit Viasat's website to learn more about the Company's growing presence in Australia.

