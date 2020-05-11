Viasat Extends COVID-19 Support for U.S. Residential and Small Business Customers in Need

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it would extend its commitment to keep residential and small business customers connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through June 30, Viasat will extend its FCC's Keep America Connected Initiative pledge to: not terminate internet service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive internet late fees that any residential or small business customer incurs because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and keep open its business internet Wi-Fi hotspots, in conjunction with partners, located primarily in small businesses, state parks and campground locations.

Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of Viasat commented, "We're committed to do our part to support our customers during this difficult time. By extending our pledge, we can alleviate customers' worries about losing essential services, like the internet, and ensure our customers can continue to work, learn and stay on top of daily life from home."

For more information on Viasat's COVID-19 response, please visit our blog site: here.

