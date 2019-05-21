Viasat Receives Supplemental Type Certificate for its Ka-band In-flight Connectivity System on Super Midsize Cabin Business Jets

GENEVA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Business Aviation Conference and Expo—Viasat Stand O107 -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Ka-band in-flight connectivity system, the Global Aero Terminal 5510, on super midsize cabin business jets. Since receiving kit certification, Viasat has installed the equipment on its first aircraft, which is now flying, and has several additional installations underway.

The STC enables Viasat to install its terminal, wiring, server and wireless access points on-board key business and VIP aircraft. With the shipset installed, private jet passengers and crew can be simultaneously connected to a high-speed, high-quality internet connection that will enable multi-site video conference calling, access to corporate VPN connections and email, streaming of bandwidth-intensive videos, TV, music and more – during all stages of flight.

"Receiving STC approval for our flagship Ka-band business aviation shipset marks the first key milestone required to deliver our high-speed, high-value Ka-band in-flight internet system to customers, fractional operators and partners," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat. "We are making positive headway in the business aviation market—with our kit certified, first retrofit installed and several more deployments in progress. We are ready to bring more passengers and crew the reliable, high-speed in-flight internet service required to meet the ever-growing demand for connectivity anywhere."

About the Global Aero Terminal 5510

Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 is a highly-suitable connectivity solution for midsized cabin executive jets due to being the most compact business aviation internet system on the market. Its smaller size provides key advantages: it does not require space in the luggage compartment, enabling it to be installed in the non-pressurized areas of the aircraft and it lowers overall installed system weight compared to many competing offerings, which can potentially offer fuel savings.

The terminal taps into Viasat's ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and KA-SAT European Ka-band satellite platforms today; will be able to leverage capacity on Viasat's partner Ka-band satellite networks; and is expected to be forward-compatible with Viasat's future-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3—enabling use of the ViaSat-3 capacity with no additional hardware upgrades.

For more information on Viasat's in-flight internet system for business aviation, please visit Viasat online here or visit the Company at EBACE 2019 this week in Geneva (Stand #O107).

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 in-flight connectivity for business aviation solution, including the performance, speed, reliability, size, benefits and forward-compatibility (with no hardware upgrades). Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with satellite failures, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in performance; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

