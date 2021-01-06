Viasat to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that Rick Baldridge, Viasat's president & CEO, will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 12:30pm EST to 1:10pm EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be provided through the Events & Presentations section of Viasat's Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast presentation will also be made available on the Company's Investor Relations Events & Presentations section for approximately one-year following the event.

