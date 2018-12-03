Viasat, Ubix Offer High-Speed Satellite Internet to Businesses across Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Ubix , a trusted wholesale satellite internet and telecommunications company, announced today a strategic partnership to bring high-speed satellite internet to enterprises, businesses and federal programs across Mexico.

Through this relationship, Ubix will sell, install and provide customer support for Viasat's high-quality satellite internet service to businesses throughout Mexico. Viasat currently has satellite internet coverage over Mexico with its ViaSat-2 satellite—the world's most powerful communications satellite—enabling a new class of satellite with unmatched capacity in the region.

With Viasat's high-speed business internet plans, enterprises, businesses and federal organizations in major cities to even the hardest-to-reach locations now have access to fast internet speeds and essential business applications such as cloud-based collaboration, Voice-over-IP (VoIP), email, point of sale transactions, high-speed file transfers, streaming video, Internet of Things (IoT) applications and more. With coast-to-coast coverage, businesses with multiple locations can now connect all of their sites with a ubiquitous high-speed service. The Viasat broadband service can also be used as a backup service, providing a resilient secondary internet connection for businesses who can't afford to have any downtime related to terrestrial infrastructure outages.

"We are pleased to be working with Viasat in order to provide high-quality, high-performance satellite services to areas of Mexico that want fast speeds and unlimited data," said Sebastian Monterrubio, CEO of Ubix. "By partnering with Viasat, we can leverage their advanced technology to provide the communications tools organizations need to survive and thrive—anywhere in Mexico—today and well into the future."

Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat continued, "Our partnership with Ubix is a huge step in making our best-in-class satellite services available in Mexico to support the thousands of enterprises, businesses and government initiatives. Viasat's high-quality, fast broadband service can serve these opportunities, and with Ubix's comprehensive installation and ongoing support of our ViaSat-2 satellite system, we can connect businesses and ensure they get fair, competitive pricing for high-speed internet."

Plans & Availability

High-speed internet plans for enterprises, businesses and government initiatives in Mexico are now available through Ubix.

About Ubix

Ubix is an innovative, dynamic, and cutting-edge telecommunications company. They thrive to exceed the expectations when it comes to internet connectivity for businesses and enterprises in all economic sectors in Mexico regardless of the geographical location, adding value through state-of-the-art satellite technology, strongly contributing to the development of communities creating economies in cascade, and maximizing shareholder's value. To learn more about Ubix, visit: https://ubix.mx/en/home/ , or follow Ubix on social media at: Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

