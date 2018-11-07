Viasat's President of Government Systems, Ken Peterman, Receives the 2018 Battlespace Magazine Businessman of the Year Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Ken Peterman, president of the Company's Government Systems business was honored with the 2018 Battlespace Magazine Businessman of the Year award. Battlespace Magazine is a leading international defense industry publication.

Battlespace Magazine's Businessman of the Year award recognizes leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the global defense industry. Ken Peterman was awarded the magazine's highest honor for driving Viasat's ongoing commitment to help shape the global strategic defense agenda with advancements in key technologies, including: satellite communications, mobile networking and cybersecurity.

Receiving the award at a special reception held at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity race day in Chepstow, Wales, Ken Peterman, said: "It's truly an honor to be selected as the Battlespace Magazine Businessman of the Year. At Viasat, our team is focused on finding better ways to help warfighters access and share trusted intelligence from any location, in order to make more informed decisions, faster. This recognition is a reflection of the great accomplishments achieved by our entire Government Systems team."

"A record number of Battlespace Magazine readers from around the world selected Ken for the 2018 Businessman of the Year award as a result of Viasat's growing strategic footprint in the global defense market," said Julian Nettlefold, publisher, Battlespace Magazine. "Today, I am thrilled to present Ken with this year's award, where he now joins an elite group of defense industry leaders."

Viasat's Government Systems business has continued to see record growth year-over-year by providing warfighters around the world with access to assured, ubiquitous, real-time, secure communications; cybersecurity; and situational awareness capabilities. The Company is focused on bringing rapid innovation and critical technological breakthroughs to the defense sector, which has enabled positive defense market change and has helped reset traditional defense customer valuation paradigms.

About Battlespace Magazine

Battlespace Magazine is a leading international defense industry publication covering key technologies and trends on the tactical edge, from sensor to shooter. With an international circulation, Battlespace Magazine aims to provide readers with the latest developments in the complex and ever-changing world of military operations and global defense.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

