VIASPACE Subsidiary, Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC, Announces Plans For CBD Lip Product Line

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIASPACE Inc. (OTC: VSPC) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC has completed fabrication of the component containers for its CBD lip product line. On March 11, 2019, VIASPACE Inc. announced that it had completed the acquisition of luxury cosmetics company Elite Therapeutics (www.elitetherapeutics.com) which also included acquiring Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. Elite Therapeutics launched a new, ultralux, hemp-derived, "CBD Recovery Crème" on February 4'th 2019 that can now be found on the Elite Therapeutics website. Bad Love Cosmetics has been developing an interesting and edgy line of lip care products that are perfectly suited for the emerging CBD cosmetic products universe.

Bad Love Cosmetics and Elite Therapeutics use only hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate which is completely free of THC (zero psychoactive properties – won't get you high even if ingested) and is now legal in all 50 states. CBD is rapidly evolving as a new and important component of luxury cosmetics. There are many new studies currently being published that show how CBD has powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Those effects have always been desired components in the many steps of skin care. In addition, hemp seed oil can provide moisturizing benefits and act as a skin emollient. Finally, CBD can block free radicals which add an anti-aging effect to the list of potential benefits.

The Bad Love Cosmetics component containers for its edgy CBD lip product line can be accessed using the link: https://elitetherapeutics.com/blogs/news/coming-soon-bad-love-cosmetics. The approach is a retro-concept of bullet-type lipstick products of a bygone era of cold-war spy novels coming to life in modern times. The lipstick containers are easily recognizable by their distinctive shape and feel as a woman reaches into her purse. Each distinctive container has a catchy phrase such as "Bad Lips Own The Night." There are six different component containers for lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner.

VIASPACE Chairman and Acting CEO, Dr. Kevin Schewe, commented: "We are proceeding with our 2019 business plans for VIASPACE to generate revenues from a business model with three lines of business activities. These include CBD-containing luxury cosmetics and top-line personal cosmetics/high-end hotel amenities; hemp-related revenue including CBD oil and the sale of hemp seeds along with the continued commercialization of Giant King Grass (GKG) for animal feed and renewable 'green' biomass/bioenergy."

About VIASPACE Inc.

VIASPACE grows renewable Giant King® Grass as a low-carbon fuel for clean electricity generation; for environmentally friendly energy pellets; and as a feedstock for bio-methane production and for green cellulosic biofuels, biochemicals and biomaterials. Giant King® Grass is a proprietary, high yield, dedicated biomass energy crop. Giant King® Grass when it is cut frequently at 4 to 5 feet tall is also excellent animal feed. The USDA granted approval for planting Giant King® Grass throughout the US and cooperates in exporting by performing the required inspections and issuing the phytosanitary certificate needed for import into foreign countries. Giant King® Grass is being grown in the US including Hawaii, and many foreign countries. For more information, please go to www.VIASPACE.com or contact Dr. Jan Vandersande, Director of Communications, at 800-517-8050 or IR@VIASPACE.com.

About Elite Therapeutics & Bad Love Cosmetics Company

Elite Therapeutics, founded by Board Certified radiation oncologist, Dr. Kevin Schewe, is a clinical and cosmetic skincare company dedicated to delivering true and visible results. With over 32 years of clinical oncology experience, he made it his mission to offer patients relief and restoration from the external effects of treatment during their internal fight for life. Dr. Schewe searched for ingredients that would provide immediate nurturing on the surface—then continue working at the cellular level for long-term healing; this includes a new, high-potency CBD Recovery Crème. The full body and hair care product line can be purchased at retailers across the country as well as on the website (http://www.elitetherapetics.com). Elite Therapeutics also provides custom luxury amenities for high-end hotels and rental properties. For more information or wholesale inquiries, please visit the website or contact us at: https://elitetherapeutics.com/pages/contact-us .

Bad Love Cosmetics Company is slated to launch a CBD lip product line (lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner) this year. The Bad Love Cosmetics CBD lip product line will be housed in edgy and recognizable components. They can be viewed using the following link: https://elitetherapeutics.com/blogs/news/coming-soon-bad-love-cosmetics.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, risks outlined in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other factors over which VIASPACE has little or no control.

SOURCE VIASPACE Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viaspace.com

