VIAVI and VeEX Enter Into Supply Agreement and Patent License For In-Home Cable Signal Leakage Testing System

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and VeEX Inc. today announced that they have agreed to a patent license related to cable leakage and pressure testing as well as a supply agreement where VeEX will be able to distribute the VIAVI Seeker HL Source Transmitter and pair it with a VeEX receiver – such as the VeEX CX310 – for use in detecting cable signal leakage.

The patented VIAVI technology includes the Seeker HL Source Transmitter to provide a simple, efficient solution to help eliminate intermittent issues related to unwanted signal leakage and ingress in a home coaxial network. The Seeker HL Source Transmitter injects two high output test carriers to the home network in the place of cable signals, and "pressurizes" the home network, revealing any damage or craftsmanship issues that may lead to service interruption from LTE carrier or other ambient RF signal ingress. A leaking signal can be detected by a technician using a properly optioned VIAVI ONX or DSP meter, or the VeEX CX310 receiver. The technician can then save the time otherwise needed to find and fix a faulty component or rewire the entire home.

The terms and conditions of the supply agreement and patent license are confidential and are not being disclosed.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About VeEX

VeEX Inc., an innovative, customer-focused communications test and measurement company, develops next generation test and monitoring solutions for telecommunication networks and services. With a blend of advanced technologies and vast technical expertise, VeEX has developed products that diligently address all stages of network deployment, maintenance, and field service turn-up and integrate service verification features across DSL, fiber optics, CATV/DOCSIS, mobile backhaul and fronthaul (CPRI/OBSAI), next-generation transport network, fiber channel, carrier and metro Ethernet technologies, WLAN, and synchronization. Learn more about VeEX at www.veexinc.com.

