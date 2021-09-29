VIAVI Announces Closing of Notes Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of Notes will be approximately $393 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

"We are pleased with the successful issuance of our first high yield notes at an attractive rate. This completes an important step in optimizing our capital structure and we expect will create the financial flexibility to allow us to execute our growth objectives," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The net proceeds of the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including to replenish funds previously used to retire indebtedness. Assuming current stock price levels, after the completion of the previously announced repurchase to offset the shares issued to retire the convertible notes, the impact to non-GAAP quarterly earnings per share is expected to be immaterial.

