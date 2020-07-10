VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results for the period ended June 27, 2020, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free: 833-968-1971

International: 647-689-6643

Conference ID: 3783693







Replay of the call:



Dial-In: 416-621-4642

Toll-Free: 800-585-8367

Conference ID: 3783693

Start date: August 11, 2020 4:30pm PDT End date: August 18, 2020 8:59pm PDT

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; [email protected]

Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]

