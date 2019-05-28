VIAVI Enhances Qualification and Troubleshooting Portfolio for Cable and Fiber Broadband Networks, Enabling Quality at Speed

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced new test and measurement solutions to help service providers and contractors validate, qualify and troubleshoot cable and fiber broadband networks. The two new solutions from VIAVI, the DSP TDR Time Domain Reflectometer and the OCC-4056C DWDM Optical Channel Checker, deliver fast and accurate performance analysis and troubleshooting to ensure successful network installation and operation.

Multiple system operators (MSOs) and cable technicians are under enormous pressure to deploy new services in a timely manner, as well as to quickly and accurately find cable faults to restore service as soon as possible. Moreover, in today's evolving landscape, the stakes are even higher as cable networks are now positioned to take on a larger role in mobile backhaul for 5G with new capabilities enabled by DOCSIS 3.1 and distributed architectures such as Remote PHY.

"VIAVI is at the forefront of testing cutting-edge technologies, including Remote PHY, 5G, DOCSIS 3.1 and FTTH/PON, providing a smooth and reliable path through any access technology transition across the entire network lifecycle," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "Built on decades of test and measurement expertise, our comprehensive portfolio of solutions enables network technicians to successfully deploy, maintain, optimize and evolve complex networks, delivering outstanding quality of experience."

VIAVI DSP TDR

The VIAVI DSP TDR offers lab-grade functionality in a rugged, handheld form factor to accurately locate cable breaks or faults in the field, enabling outages to be addressed quickly for faster restoration of service. In addition to reducing mean-time-to-repair (MTTR), the capability to precisely pinpoint a cable break helps limit the length of cable to be dug up for repairs, which means that operators can avoid paying for unnecessary span replacements.

Unlike other TDRs that use "pulse" technology, the VIAVI DSP TDR uses "step" technology that continuously transmits while the receiver simultaneously listens for reflected signals, resulting in more accurate fault detection. Additional features of this new solution include:

Data upload and retention with StrataSync cloud-hosted management solution helps shorten outage time and simplifies documentation of results,

Simple setup and operation with an easily accessible, one-button event list on the tool,

Rugged design and industry-leading battery life for real-world field use.

VIAVI OCC-4056C

As Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology migrates into access networks, MSOs and mobile operators require new solutions for testing fiber links, 5G fronthaul networks or Remote PHY architectures. The new VIAVI OCC-4056C Optical Channel Checker is designed to work with the popular T-BERD/MTS-2000, 4000, and 5800 platforms, forming the industry's most comprehensive set of test solutions for DWDM and hybrid DWDM/ CWDM metro and access networks.

The OCC-4056C is a cost-efficient, field-optimized, all-in-one tool that enables technicians to quickly and easily confirm channel presence, frequency and power levels, validate new wavelength routes, and isolate issues to ensure that deployment, activation and maintenance tasks are completed right — the first time — without disrupting existing services. For more information, visit: www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/product-flashes/viavi-solutions-introduces-new-compact-optical-channel-checker-module-dwdm-or-hybrid-cwdm-dwdm.

ANGA COM 2019

VIAVI will demonstrate the DSP TDR and OCC-4056C, along with a comprehensive portfolio of broadband network testing solutions, during ANGA COM (Hall 7, Stand B31) to be held June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany.

In addition, VIAVI's David Hering will deliver a presentation entitled "Great Wires Make Great Wireless - How Remote PHY and DOCSIS 3.1 Are Enabling 5G To Become the Next Killer App for Cable" during the "Migration to Fiber Enables new Business Opportunities" conference session on June 6 at 2:30 p.m.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

