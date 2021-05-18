VIAVI Expands the Industry's Most Comprehensive Automated Testing Solutions for L3Harris Technologies P25 and Public Safety Two-Way Radios

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the release of Auto-Test for the L3Harris Technologies XL Connect™ 95P, single-band XL-185M, multi-band XL-200M, and Unity XG-100M radios on the VIAVI 3920B Radio Test Platform and 8800SX Digital Radio Test Set.

The VIAVI 3920B and 8800SX radio test systems enable automated test and alignment of these best-in-class L3Harris P25 and public safety two-way radios. The Auto-Test applications perform fast, repeatable, and accurate alignment and test matching the L3Harris maintenance specification.

With these latest Auto-Test additions, VIAVI radio test products provide the industry's most comprehensive automated support for L3Harris P25 and public safety radios, including the L3Harris XL-200P, XL-200Pi, XL-185P, XL-185Pi, XL-150P, XL-95P, TP9100, TP9300, TP9400, TP9600, XG-15P, XG-25P, XG-75P, XG-75Pe, P7300, P5500, TM9400, XG-25M, XG-75M, XG-100M, XL-185M, XL-200M, TM9100, TM9300, M7300, and M5300 radio families.

"L3Harris and VIAVI are committed to improving the quality and performance of Land Mobile Radio solutions," said Edward Latimer, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI. "Our customers can rest assured they will be able to communicate with their teammates and partners in any mission critical situation."

In public safety and professional communications, L3Harris is a leading supplier of assured communications systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to next-generation, secure public safety-grade LTE (Long-Term Evolution) solutions for voice, video and data applications, to industry-leading multiband, multimode radios.

VIAVI is a global leader of test and measurement equipment for critical communications, offering a broad selection of integrated, portable testing equipment and solutions across a variety of industries, including public safety, homeland security, tactical military and paramilitary, private security, utilities, railroads, public transportation, and hospitals.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.viavisolutions.com

