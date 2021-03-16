VIAVI Expands the Industry's Most Comprehensive Fiber Test Portfolio

As networks expand and transform to meet tomorrow's demands, new processes, tools and solutions are needed to address rapidly changing business and network needs. The comprehensive VIAVI fiber portfolio continues to evolve with a full range of essential instruments, systems and software required to address today's fastest growing technologies and functional needs, providing end-to-end support for the construction, activation, monitoring and maintenance of fiber optic services.

New and enhanced elements of the VIAVI fiber portfolio include:

OTDR 2.0 – The all new VIAVI OTDR solution, redesigned to deliver faster, more reliable measurements and user experience. A modern touch gesture interface and guided, automated workflow enables simplified real-time operation to improve job quality control and ensure operational goals are achieved, for technicians of any experience level. A modular design allows migration of fiber test capabilities across VIAVI platforms, including T-BERD®/MTS, OneAdvisor™ and CellAdvisor® 5G. This solution offers the most comprehensive range of fiber and service layer tests, from basic fiber certification to automated bi-directional characterization.

SmartPocket V2 - Building on the popular VIAVI SmartPocket line, the SmartPocket V2 is a complete family of optical power meters, light sources and loss test kits for essential fiber testing, activation and troubleshooting. The SmartPocket V2 family allows service providers to improve technician speed and accuracy even as they deploy next-generation technologies.

"Since Corning invented optical fiber in 1970, we have been continually innovating fiber and connectivity solutions to transform today's networks," said Brian Rhoney, Director of Data Center Market Development, Corning. "As we enable providers to bring high-speed fiber closer to the end-user with next-generation technologies such as high-density cables, testing practices and tools also need continued transformation. We believe the latest fiber test solutions from VIAVI have done just that."

"Service providers are under pressure to increase their fiber footprint, completing massive deployments – to homes, businesses, data centers and 5G cell sites – while striving to maintain quality of experience and reduce operational expenses," said Koji Okamoto, Vice President, Fiber and Access Business, VIAVI. "The ability to capture faster, more reliable fiber test measurements with simple to use, automated solutions means that service providers can reduce contractor costs without sacrificing deployment pace or quality of experience, improving performance and operational efficiency for the life of the network."

These solutions complement the most comprehensive fiber test portfolio in the industry, including PON/FTTx innovations for fiber monitoring (ONMS), construction/installation (Optimeter), and first-to-market certification of unbalanced PON architectures (PON OTDR).

