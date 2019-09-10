VIAVI Introduces NSC-100 To Speed Network and Service Validation for Technicians and Contractors

The pace of broadband network deployment continues to increase worldwide, with the VIAVI Gigabit Monitor showing gigabit Internet penetration growing by approximately 60 million people from 2018 to 2019. Of those connections, 88 percent are based on fiber to the premises (FTTP), and further extensions into the premises via Wi-Fi or Ethernet are common. Field technicians are therefore expected to validate or troubleshoot multiple types of networks and services. The challenge for techs and contractors has always been how to validate the network plus the service distribution – whether residential or business – quickly, comprehensively and correctly, thus reducing turnup time, return visits and operational expense.

Designed to validate current and future gigabit services, the compact, handheld Network & Service Companion tests both network delivery and service performance. As networks converge and field workforces are consolidated, the NSC-100 fits the need to test a range of network environments such as PON (for FTTH and 5G xHaul), DOCSIS 3.1 (cable), xDSL and Gfast (telco), and Ethernet (enterprise, data center and metro). It features a robust, field-ready screenless design and is operated directly via the VIAVI Mobile Tech app, or paired with other VIAVI test instruments to expand their capabilities. Instruments that can be paired with the NSC-100 include the OneExpert CATV and DSL analysis platforms, SmartOTDR, T-BERD/MTS-2000 and 4000 fiber testers, T-BERD/MTS-5800 Metro network tester and NITRO vNet Fusion virtual test and activation.

The Network & Service Companion uses the VIAVI OneCheck automated test process to ensure a technician completes all necessary tests while on site. Further optimizing workflow and reporting, the NSC-100 is supported by StrataSync, a hosted, cloud-based solution that provides asset, configuration, and test data management for VIAVI instruments and ensures all instruments have the latest software and options installed.

"VIAVI has helped the world's leading communication service providers to deploy all the major network technologies, and we are deeply aligned on their technical and their operational requirements," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "Efficiency is the watchword of the Network & Service Companion. We designed it so a technician can pinpoint service performance issues in under a minute, and close out tickets on the first visit, optimizing time, expense and subscriber satisfaction, even as networks and services get ever more complex."

Experience NSC-100

The VIAVI NSC-100 will be featured at the following industry events:

ECOC, September 23-25 , Dublin, Ireland , Stand 66

, , Stand 66 ISE Expo, September 25-27 , Fort Worth, Texas , Booth 815

, , Booth 815 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, September 30-October 1 , New Orleans, Louisiana , Booth 1501

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America Sonus PR Micah Warren viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America Edelman Significa Monica Czeszak monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH Riba:BusinessTalk Harald Engelhardt hengelhardt@riba.eu







EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe viavi@sonuspr.com India Voila Communications Manish Sharma manish@voilacomm.net China Archetype Geff Pan viavichina@archetype.cn

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

https://www.viavisolutions.com

