VIAVI Launches Comprehensive VPN Management Solution for Large to Medium Enterprises

According to the Neustar International Security Council , 64% of companies experienced disruptions to network security business practices due to the sudden shift to a work from home model, and 78% of corporate VPNs have experienced some connectivity issues. The VIAVI State of the Network Study of IT professionals found that VPN oversubscription was one of the top challenges of managing remote user traffic growth, with remote end-user experience being the highest ranked requirement for operational visibility. Issues such as the inability to access VPN at peak times, poor conference call quality, and slow application response times have caused significant challenges.

Enterprises are inspecting their existing platforms and services, and in some cases selecting new ones that are more suited to the scale and growth of the user base. The VIAVI VPN Management Solution supports every phase of the VPN lifecycle:

Before rolling out, test the VPN vendors' real-world scalability and performance with voice, video and data applications. The VIAVI TeraVM virtualized application emulation environment emulates and measures leading VPN vendor clients at scale to evaluate performance under operational conditions. End-to-End Pre-Deployment Testing. In conjunction with TeraVM, the VIAVI Observer Platform provides end-user experience scoring to provide immediate feedback that network KPIs are being met before go-live, reducing the risk of introducing performance-related issues.

Once the VPN vendor solution has been successfully deployed, it is critical to monitor ongoing KPIs to ensure optimal network performance and drive IT business delivery. VIAVI Observer Apex will monitor the VPN service performance, showing end-user experience scores and domain isolation breakout. VPN Troubleshooting. When it comes to troubleshooting a poor VPN connection, it is critical to have visibility into KPIs such as throughput, latency, and packet loss to optimize root cause analysis. The VIAVI Fusion virtual test solution monitors and ensures network performance and verifies Service Level Agreements in both virtual and physical networks.

"As forecasts of the pandemic's impact stretch well into 2021, it's clear that the large-scale shift to employees working remotely could become permanent for many organizations," said Paul McNab, Chief Marketing Officer, VIAVI. "Network operations teams should be fortifying their VPN infrastructure from the foundation, and enabling real-time monitoring and troubleshooting. Based on our extensive work with enterprises around the globe, the VIAVI VPN Management Solution has been tailored to deliver value from lab validation to daily operation."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

