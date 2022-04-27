VIAVI Releases ALT-9000 Radio Altimeter Test Solution, Designed for a New Era of Secure Aviation

The RADALT measures an aircraft's altitude above the terrain, by transmitting a radio frequency (RF) signal down to the ground and receiving a reflection. To prevent potential spoofing or jamming of the return signal, modern RADALTs use more complex waveforms, and the U.S. military has transitioned a majority of its aircraft to these models. Also, as 5G networks begin to use C-band frequencies , older RADALTs may lack the required interference protection. These trends call for updated testing technology and procedures to address legacy and new RADALT types, and to enable rapid retesting to identify issues that can disrupt flight operations.

The VIAVI ALT-9000 is a portable test set that utilizes fiber-optic delay to allow it to work with all types of radio altimeters. It tests the complete RADALT system, allowing the operator to isolate a problem to the antenna, coaxial cable, line-replaceable unit (LRU) or indicator, eliminating unnecessary swaps or replacements of system components. The ALT-9000 performs complete closed-loop system tests, replicates in-flight conditions, and creates profiles for dynamic altitude simulations. The comprehensive, efficient and user-friendly test process enables more frequent testing of flight systems, reducing the cost of takeoff failures.

"After two years of the global pandemic, the aviation industry is planning for increased demand and a return to normal operations," said Guy Hill, Director of Avionics Test Products, VIAVI. "Aircraft operators, avionics system manufacturers, and maintenance, repair and overhaul service providers should adopt best practices to prevent further disruption, especially with increased focus on safety, security and efficient operation of radio altimeters. The ALT-9000 has been designed to support those best practices for all RADALTs on the market."

VIAVI offers a broad portfolio of avionics test solutions, delivering reliable R&D, flight line, factory and return-to-service test solutions to the avionics market for more than 40 years. The ALT-9000 joins the AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, enabling comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device.

