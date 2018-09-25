VIAVI Revolutionizes IT Troubleshooting with Industry-First End-User Experience Score

According to Forrester Research, one-third of end-user complaints linger without resolution for more than a month or are never resolved. The new, patent-pending End-User Experience Score simplifies the management and troubleshooting process by describing network and application performance from the perspective of the user as a single numeric value, along with intuitive problem descriptions and performance visualizations. Adaptive machine learning, running hundreds of data sets through an algorithm, creates a single score for any user transaction. As a part of investigative workflows, engineers can quickly examine issues and provide focused, filtered wire-data evidence to IT teams.

"The key question facing any IT team considering a network monitoring solution is: Does this make it easier to find the problem, or just add another step?" said Jonathan Davis, author of It Must Be The Network…. "VIAVI Observer clearly answers this question. This is not looking for a needle in a haystack. This is turning on an extremely powerful magnet and letting the needle come to you."

Full 100 Gb Support

To ensure the accuracy and completeness of its performance analytics in high-speed network environments, Observer continues its leadership in providing full-fidelity forensics for investigations with interfaces for 10, 40, and now 100 Gb. Observer GigaStor has been validated by third-party analysts to achieve the highest, sustained real-world 40 Gb performance in the industry without dropping a single packet. As network traffic volumes increase, IT teams can be assured every metric reported is supported by wire data for root-cause analysis and granular reconstruction.

"You can't monitor your network in a silo because performance metrics don't equal user experience. Armed with only a one-dimensional view based on network performance data alone, IT support teams are forced to make rough guesses at the cause of user experience issues, wasting time and money," said Doug Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise & Cloud, VIAVI. "VIAVI delivers the true power of adaptive intelligence to monitor network conditions from the perspective of users, enabling enterprise IT to stay a step ahead of performance degradation and ensure optimal user experience in real-time."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

US Media Inquiries

Sonus PR for VIAVI

Micah Warren

+1 (609) 247-6525

viavi@sonuspr.com

EMEA Media Inquiries

Sonus PR for VIAVI

Chevaan Seresinhe

+44 20 3751 0330

viavi@sonuspr.com

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.viavisolutions.com

