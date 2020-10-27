VIAVI Solutions and EF Johnson Technologies Expand Auto-Test Capabilities for KENWOOD Public Safety Radios

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and EF Johnson Technologies, a JVCKENWOOD company, today announced new automated test capabilities for KENWOOD Viking® VM6000 and VM7000 series radios, and high power VM radio models VM5730H, VM7630H and VM7730H, on the VIAVI 3920B Radio Test Platform and 8800SX Digital Radio Test Set.

As law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations strive to improve communications, while seeking better safety measures during natural disasters, consistent and rapid testing is critical for land mobile radio users. With Auto-Test applications, radio technicians can perform fast and repeatable automated testing and alignment matching the KENWOOD Viking radio maintenance specification on the VIAVI 3920B and 8800SX. In addition to the newly added VM6730, VM6830, VM6930, VM7730, VM7830, VM5730H, VM7630H, and VM7730H, both VIAVI test sets have Auto-Test support for KENWOOD Viking VM5000 series mobile radios, VP900, VP5000, and VP6000 series portable radios, along with KENWOOD NEXEDGE mobile and portable radios.

"KENWOOD customers expect uncompromised quality and performance from our Viking P25 radios," said Lori Kowal, Product Manager, Viking Subscribers, EFJohnson. "We have worked closely with VIAVI as a leader in communication test and measurement to ensure that our public safety radios are always mission ready. We're pleased that VIAVI has added our VM6000 and VM7000 radio families and high power VM models to the Viking radio Auto-Test."

"VIAVI is committed to supporting EFJohnson and our public safety customers with the latest testing technologies," said Edward Latimer, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI. "Auto-Test minimizes the complexity and potential for error in test and calibration, so first responders can rely on their Viking radios in mission-critical situations."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About EFJohnson

EF Johnson Technologies, a JVCKENWOOD company, is committed to providing modern, turnkey critical communications solutions for today and the future. No one has time for complexities. That's why ATLAS P25, KAIROS DMR, NEXEDGE system solutions, and Viking P25 radios are simple to purchase, deploy, use and maintain. We deliver superior products so that you can focus on your mission - protecting and saving lives. Learn more about EFJohnson at www.efjohnson.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

